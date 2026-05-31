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SMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

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SMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 2 of 28SMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WoodSMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, ConcreteSMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographySMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture
Thisted, Denmark
  • Architects: Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramus Hjortshøj
  • Lead Architects: Reiulf Ramstad, Per Fischer, Nikolaj Knudsen, Mads Krogshede
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SMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 2 of 28
© Ramus Hjortshøj

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of the Limfjord in Northern Jutland, Denmark, Doverodde Købmandsgård is being transformed into a new cultural and landscape destination. Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter has designed two closely intertwined projects for the site: SMK Thy and the Nature Village, together forming a new meeting point between art, landscape, and community. The historic merchant estate at Doverodde is one of the region's most significant cultural heritage environments. The project builds upon the site's existing structures and spatial qualities, carefully transforming the former trading complex while preserving its historic character. Through a strategy of adaptive reuse and minimal intervention, the architecture reactivates the ensemble of warehouses around a courtyard and harbors spaces while opening them towards the fjord and the surrounding landscapes of Thy.

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Cite: "SMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 31 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041961/smk-thy-and-the-nature-village-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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