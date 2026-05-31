SMK Thy and The Nature Village / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

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Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of the Limfjord in Northern Jutland, Denmark, Doverodde Købmandsgård is being transformed into a new cultural and landscape destination. Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter has designed two closely intertwined projects for the site: SMK Thy and the Nature Village, together forming a new meeting point between art, landscape, and community. The historic merchant estate at Doverodde is one of the region's most significant cultural heritage environments. The project builds upon the site's existing structures and spatial qualities, carefully transforming the former trading complex while preserving its historic character. Through a strategy of adaptive reuse and minimal intervention, the architecture reactivates the ensemble of warehouses around a courtyard and harbors spaces while opening them towards the fjord and the surrounding landscapes of Thy.