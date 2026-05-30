New Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

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Initial Situation - Centrally located within the commercial zone of the village of Contone, a three-storey winery is to be constructed. The site is situated directly along the main road, positioned in front of an existing commercial building that houses a restaurant and a flower shop. The new facility will accommodate production, technical, and storage areas, as well as an oak barrel cellar that doubles as a tasting room.