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New Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

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New Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Exterior PhotographyNew Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Exterior PhotographyNew Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteNew Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Image 5 of 23New Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture, Winery
Gambarogno, Switzerland
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New Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects - Exterior Photography
© Giacomo Albo

Initial Situation - Centrally located within the commercial zone of the village of Contone, a three-storey winery is to be constructed. The site is situated directly along the main road, positioned in front of an existing commercial building that houses a restaurant and a flower shop. The new facility will accommodate production, technical, and storage areas, as well as an oak barrel cellar that doubles as a tasting room.

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Cite: "New Winery URS HAUSER / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects" 30 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041960/new-winery-urs-hauser-wespi-de-meuron-romeo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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