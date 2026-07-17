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Ferro Offices / GROUP A

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Offices, Office Buildings, Adaptive Reuse
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
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Ferro Offices / GROUP A - Interior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Ferro Offices is a radical transformation of a former industrial headquarters in Rotterdam's evolving Merwe-Vierhavens (M4H) harbor district. Originally built in 1969, the building was revitalized by architecture studio GROUP A for the Port of Rotterdam into a future-proof multi-tenant workplace for innovators shaping the future port economy. Combining adaptive reuse, contemporary architecture, and sustainable design strategies, Ferro Offices demonstrates how former industrial port buildings can be re-imagined as dynamic environments for innovation, work, and urban life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseThe Netherlands
Cite: "Ferro Offices / GROUP A" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041959/ferro-offices-group-a> ISSN 0719-8884

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Ferro Offices / GROUP A

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