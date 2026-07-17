Ferro Offices / GROUP A

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Text description provided by the architects. Ferro Offices is a radical transformation of a former industrial headquarters in Rotterdam's evolving Merwe-Vierhavens (M4H) harbor district. Originally built in 1969, the building was revitalized by architecture studio GROUP A for the Port of Rotterdam into a future-proof multi-tenant workplace for innovators shaping the future port economy. Combining adaptive reuse, contemporary architecture, and sustainable design strategies, Ferro Offices demonstrates how former industrial port buildings can be re-imagined as dynamic environments for innovation, work, and urban life.