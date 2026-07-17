Ferro Offices / GROUP A

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Architects: GROUP A
- Area: 8250 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
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Manufacturers: AGC, WVH Gevelprojecten
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Lead Architects: Maarten van Bremen, Frank Deltrap, Dennis Berger
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings, Adaptive Reuse
- Lead Team: Frank Deltrap, Dennis Berger, Maarten van Bremen
- Design Team: Edwin van Thuijl, Mindaugas Arlauskas, Greetje van den Nouweland, Mary Lou van den Berg, Matteo Bettoni, Pietro Giromini, Raymond Leentvaar, Rodrigo Altamirano Fernandéz
- City: Rotterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Ferro Offices is a radical transformation of a former industrial headquarters in Rotterdam's evolving Merwe-Vierhavens (M4H) harbor district. Originally built in 1969, the building was revitalized by architecture studio GROUP A for the Port of Rotterdam into a future-proof multi-tenant workplace for innovators shaping the future port economy. Combining adaptive reuse, contemporary architecture, and sustainable design strategies, Ferro Offices demonstrates how former industrial port buildings can be re-imagined as dynamic environments for innovation, work, and urban life.