Lake Cabin / Matéria Base

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

General Construction: Matéria Base + Equipe local (Mestre Hebert Brasil)

Structural Engineers: Ramon Ayoroa (Structural Calculations); Geraldo Filizola (Structural Consultant)

Sustainability: Fernanda Petrus, Manuel Meyer (Water Management); Fluxus Design Ecológico (Water Management)

MEP: Amaru

Landscape Design: Matéria Base + Vinicius Almedeia

City: Valença

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Next to an ancient pond built to hydrate pack animals on an old trail in the woods for the transportation of sacks of coffee, a small plateau now houses a new construction: a cabin for temporary stays, oriented towards the agricultural practices of a small family. Inspired by the ideas of the work Walden by Henry David Thoreau, an author who built a cabin as a practical manifestation of self-sufficiency and reflection on the habitable world, the project sought a volume that ensured thermal comfort, simple technologies, and execution by local workers.