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Lake Cabin / Matéria Base

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Lake Cabin / Matéria Base - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestLake Cabin / Matéria Base - Interior Photography, WoodLake Cabin / Matéria Base - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLake Cabin / Matéria Base - Image 5 of 38Lake Cabin / Matéria Base - More Images+ 33

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Valença, Brazil
  • General Construction: Matéria Base + Equipe local (Mestre Hebert Brasil)
  • Structural Engineers: Ramon Ayoroa (Structural Calculations); Geraldo Filizola (Structural Consultant)
  • Sustainability: Fernanda Petrus, Manuel Meyer (Water Management); Fluxus Design Ecológico (Water Management)
  • MEP: Amaru
  • Landscape Design: Matéria Base + Vinicius Almedeia
  • City: Valença
  • Country: Brazil
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Lake Cabin / Matéria Base - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Next to an ancient pond built to hydrate pack animals on an old trail in the woods for the transportation of sacks of coffee, a small plateau now houses a new construction: a cabin for temporary stays, oriented towards the agricultural practices of a small family. Inspired by the ideas of the work Walden by Henry David Thoreau, an author who built a cabin as a practical manifestation of self-sufficiency and reflection on the habitable world, the project sought a volume that ensured thermal comfort, simple technologies, and execution by local workers.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Lake Cabin / Matéria Base" [Cabana do Lago / Matéria Base] 06 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041946/lake-cabin-materia-base> ISSN 0719-8884

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