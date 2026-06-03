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Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio

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Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio - Image 2 of 47Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio - Exterior PhotographyRed Valley Dwellings / line+ studio - Image 4 of 47Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio - Image 5 of 47Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hospitality Architecture
Mile, China
  • Lead Team: Fanhao Meng
  • Design Team: Hao Xu, Jun Zhu, Xiaoxiao Fan, Li Yang, Shangyang Li, Jun Li
  • Drawings: Zhuolu Tong, Fanlin Gou
  • Client: Mile Blue City Urban & Rural Development Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Drawings: Yunnan Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Mile
  • Country: China
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Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio - Exterior Photography
© Ce Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Red Valley Dwellings is located within the valley landscape west of Dongfengyun Art Town in Mile, Yunnan, continuing line+'s ongoing exploration of the region following the completion of Dongfengyun Art Center. Originally conceived as an artist residency, the project was designed to accommodate living, artistic production, and collective exchange within a compact mountainous site.

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Cite: "Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio" 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041940/red-valley-dwellings-line-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ce Wang

红谷屋舍 / line+ studio

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