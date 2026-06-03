Red Valley Dwellings / line+ studio

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Category: Hospitality Architecture

Lead Team: Fanhao Meng

Design Team: Hao Xu, Jun Zhu, Xiaoxiao Fan, Li Yang, Shangyang Li, Jun Li

Drawings: Zhuolu Tong, Fanlin Gou

Client: Mile Blue City Urban & Rural Development Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawings: Yunnan Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.

City: Mile

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Red Valley Dwellings is located within the valley landscape west of Dongfengyun Art Town in Mile, Yunnan, continuing line+'s ongoing exploration of the region following the completion of Dongfengyun Art Center. Originally conceived as an artist residency, the project was designed to accommodate living, artistic production, and collective exchange within a compact mountainous site.