Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

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Architects: BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang
- Area: 1360 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Shengliang Su
- Category: Exhibition Center
- Principal Designer: Ziyu Zhuang, Na Li, Zhongqi Ren, Fabian Wieser
- Design Team: Architecture-Mengzhao Xing, Mengdi Wu, Xuantong Qiao; Interior-Zhendong Chen, Yue Liu, Chengqian Cao, Pengji Zhu
- Client: Xinghe County Laolihai Tourism Professional Cooperative
- Construction Drawings: Shanghai RusiFu Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
- Construction: Beijing Shunxin Construction
- Interior Construction Drawings: Beijing Potential Space Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
- Structure Consultant: Hejie Architectural Consultant
- Lighting Consultant: KHD Lighting Design
- Drawings And Diagrams: Mengzhao Xing, Zhongqi Ren, Yahan Xu, Jiaxin He, Han Yu
- City: Ulanqab
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Ulanqab Grassland belongs to a cultural context that is, by tradition, nomadic. No building is native here. The design challenge is threefold: avoid reducing the project to a cultural costume through symbolic copying; avoid the intrusion of imported urban architectural language; and on completely flat terrain, produce buildings that are both visually legible at distance and genuinely absorbed into the ground they stand on. BUZZ Architects answers with two buildings that establish opposite formal logics — one horizontal and embedded, one vertical and suspended — and through their contrast, frame the site.