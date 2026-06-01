Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

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Category: Exhibition Center

Principal Designer: Ziyu Zhuang, Na Li, Zhongqi Ren, Fabian Wieser

Design Team: Architecture-Mengzhao Xing, Mengdi Wu, Xuantong Qiao; Interior-Zhendong Chen, Yue Liu, Chengqian Cao, Pengji Zhu

Client: Xinghe County Laolihai Tourism Professional Cooperative

Construction Drawings: Shanghai RusiFu Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Construction: Beijing Shunxin Construction

Interior Construction Drawings: Beijing Potential Space Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Structure Consultant: Hejie Architectural Consultant

Lighting Consultant: KHD Lighting Design

Drawings And Diagrams: Mengzhao Xing, Zhongqi Ren, Yahan Xu, Jiaxin He, Han Yu

City: Ulanqab

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Ulanqab Grassland belongs to a cultural context that is, by tradition, nomadic. No building is native here. The design challenge is threefold: avoid reducing the project to a cultural costume through symbolic copying; avoid the intrusion of imported urban architectural language; and on completely flat terrain, produce buildings that are both visually legible at distance and genuinely absorbed into the ground they stand on. BUZZ Architects answers with two buildings that establish opposite formal logics — one horizontal and embedded, one vertical and suspended — and through their contrast, frame the site.