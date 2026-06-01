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  5. Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

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Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 2 of 47Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CoastPrairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 4 of 47Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 5 of 47Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Exhibition Center
Ulanqab, China
  • Principal Designer: Ziyu Zhuang, Na Li, Zhongqi Ren, Fabian Wieser
  • Design Team: Architecture-Mengzhao Xing, Mengdi Wu, Xuantong Qiao; Interior-Zhendong Chen, Yue Liu, Chengqian Cao, Pengji Zhu
  • Client: Xinghe County Laolihai Tourism Professional Cooperative
  • Construction Drawings: Shanghai RusiFu Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Beijing Shunxin Construction
  • Interior Construction Drawings: Beijing Potential Space Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Structure Consultant: Hejie Architectural Consultant
  • Lighting Consultant: KHD Lighting Design
  • Drawings And Diagrams: Mengzhao Xing, Zhongqi Ren, Yahan Xu, Jiaxin He, Han Yu
  • City: Ulanqab
  • Country: China
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© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Ulanqab Grassland belongs to a cultural context that is, by tradition, nomadic. No building is native here. The design challenge is threefold: avoid reducing the project to a cultural costume through symbolic copying; avoid the intrusion of imported urban architectural language; and on completely flat terrain, produce buildings that are both visually legible at distance and genuinely absorbed into the ground they stand on. BUZZ Architects answers with two buildings that establish opposite formal logics — one horizontal and embedded, one vertical and suspended — and through their contrast, frame the site.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerChina
Cite: "Prairie Ark and Nomads' Beacon Tower / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041939/prairie-ark-and-nomads-beacon-tower-buzz-buro-ziyu-zhuang> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shengliang Su

草原方舟及游牧人灯塔 / BUZZ建筑事务所

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