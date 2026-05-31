Knowlton Prairie / L. McComber

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Lac-Brome, Canada
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Architects: L. McComber
- Area: 1600 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
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Manufacturers: AM / PM, DP Marchand, Exosystème, Luminaire authentik , Stone Tile, Ébénisterie Bresee
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Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Maryse Allard
- Landscape Architecture: Solidago Paysages
- General Contractor: Les Constructions R. Padner
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MA-TH
- City: Lac-Brome
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. A New Chapter in a Victorian Village. On a quiet street lined with welcoming verandas and finely crafted woodwork, two women from Montreal found the perfect place to begin anew. Drawn by the village's timeless charm and tranquil atmosphere, they purchased a neglected 1970s bungalow with a vision in mind.