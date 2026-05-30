Metal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

•
Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
- Area: 2658 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
-
Lead Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo , Jiyoung Jon
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices
- Lead Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon
- Design Team: Hyundon Chung, Insil Son, Jiho Kim, Boram Kim, Eunsuk Noh
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SEUM
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ANAM
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: MINSUNG Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: newds
- General Contractor: SUNGCHANG
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. One big problem seen in cities today is the complete separation of private and public space. This was not the case in the past. If we look at traditional Korean architecture, a linear space of a flooring deck (like a balcony) can be found under the eaves. This liminal space can neither strictly be seen as an interior nor an exterior space. This allowed not only for the users to linger around, sit down, and talk among themselves, but also to socialize with the people outside.