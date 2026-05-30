Metal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Category: Offices

Lead Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon

Design Team: Hyundon Chung, Insil Son, Jiho Kim, Boram Kim, Eunsuk Noh

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SEUM

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ANAM

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: MINSUNG Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: newds

General Contractor: SUNGCHANG

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. One big problem seen in cities today is the complete separation of private and public space. This was not the case in the past. If we look at traditional Korean architecture, a linear space of a flooring deck (like a balcony) can be found under the eaves. This liminal space can neither strictly be seen as an interior nor an exterior space. This allowed not only for the users to linger around, sit down, and talk among themselves, but also to socialize with the people outside.