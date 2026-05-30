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Metal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Metal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography, GlassMetal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography, BalconyMetal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior PhotographyMetal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior PhotographyMetal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2658
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
  • Lead Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo , Jiyoung Jon
  • Category: Offices
  • Lead Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon
  • Design Team: Hyundon Chung, Insil Son, Jiho Kim, Boram Kim, Eunsuk Noh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SEUM
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ANAM
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: MINSUNG Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: newds
  • General Contractor: SUNGCHANG
  • City: Seoul
  • Country: South Korea
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Metal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. One big problem seen in cities today is the complete separation of private and public space. This was not the case in the past. If we look at traditional Korean architecture, a linear space of a flooring deck (like a balcony) can be found under the eaves. This liminal space can neither strictly be seen as an interior nor an exterior space. This allowed not only for the users to linger around, sit down, and talk among themselves, but also to socialize with the people outside.

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Cite: "Metal Curtain Building / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners" 30 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041924/metal-curtain-building-hyunjoon-yoo-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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