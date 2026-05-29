Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio

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Rajkot, India
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Architects: INI Design Studio
- Area: 303514 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
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Manufacturers: Asian Paints, Blue Star, Eicher, KEI, Krislosker, MERINO LAMINATES, Mehler, Rainboard, Rayzon, Saint Gobain Glass, Siemens, Skipper, Tata Steel, Wipro
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- Category: Urban Design, Infrastructure
- Project Mentor/Director: Jayesh Hariyani
- Design Lead: Saumil Mevada,Rakhi Rupani
- Senior Architect: Viresha Hariyani
- Senior Engineer Civil: Meet Maradia
- Construction: Cube Construction Engineering Ltd.
- City: Rajkot
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Atal Sarovar—a rejuvenated urban lake named after India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee—is a flagship project within Rajkot's Smart City initiative. Situated within a 930-acre greenfield precinct, the project transforms a low-lying natural depression into a multifunctional urban waterbody that integrates stormwater management, ecological regeneration, and vibrant public spaces. Conceived through the principles of water-sensitive urbanism, it repositions urban hydrology as a driver of sustainable design and inclusive city-making.