Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio

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Urban Design, Infrastructure • Rajkot, India Architects: INI Design Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 303514 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Vinay Panjwani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Asian Paints , Blue Star , Eicher , KEI , Krislosker , MERINO LAMINATES , Mehler , Rainboard , Rayzon , Saint Gobain Glass , Siemens , Skipper , Tata Steel , Wipro

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Text description provided by the architects. Atal Sarovar—a rejuvenated urban lake named after India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee—is a flagship project within Rajkot's Smart City initiative. Situated within a 930-acre greenfield precinct, the project transforms a low-lying natural depression into a multifunctional urban waterbody that integrates stormwater management, ecological regeneration, and vibrant public spaces. Conceived through the principles of water-sensitive urbanism, it repositions urban hydrology as a driver of sustainable design and inclusive city-making.