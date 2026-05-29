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Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio

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Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio - Image 2 of 24Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio - Image 3 of 24Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio - Image 4 of 24Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyAtal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Urban Design, Infrastructure
Rajkot, India
  • Architects: INI Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  303514
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, Blue Star, Eicher, KEI, Krislosker, MERINO LAMINATES, Mehler, Rainboard, Rayzon, Saint Gobain Glass, Siemens, Skipper, Tata Steel, Wipro
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Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio - Image 3 of 24
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. Atal Sarovar—a rejuvenated urban lake named after India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee—is a flagship project within Rajkot's Smart City initiative. Situated within a 930-acre greenfield precinct, the project transforms a low-lying natural depression into a multifunctional urban waterbody that integrates stormwater management, ecological regeneration, and vibrant public spaces. Conceived through the principles of water-sensitive urbanism, it repositions urban hydrology as a driver of sustainable design and inclusive city-making.

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Cite: "Atal Sarovar at Rajkot Smart City / INI Design Studio" 29 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041921/atal-sarovar-at-rajkot-smart-city-ini-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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