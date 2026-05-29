House in Narutaki / kooo architects

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Kyoto, Japan
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Architects: kooo architects
- Area: 323 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS
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Lead Architects: Shinya Kojima, Ayaka Kojima
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Yukako Komoto
- General Contractor: Azp Inc.
- Landscape Architecture: Uetoh zohen Co.,Ltd., Inada Landscape
- Fusuma: Noda Print Studio
- City: Kyoto
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Located slightly away from central Kyoto, the site is nestled in a tranquil area rich in natural beauty and historical culture. The project is set along the foothills of a wooded mountainside, where seasonal landscapes unfold through maple and cherry trees, offering ever-changing scenery throughout the year.