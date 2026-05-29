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House in Narutaki / kooo architects

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House in Narutaki / kooo architects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in Narutaki / kooo architects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in Narutaki / kooo architects - Interior PhotographyHouse in Narutaki / kooo architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairHouse in Narutaki / kooo architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: kooo architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  323
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS
  • Lead Architects: Shinya Kojima, Ayaka Kojima
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House in Narutaki / kooo architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. Located slightly away from central Kyoto, the site is nestled in a tranquil area rich in natural beauty and historical culture. The project is set along the foothills of a wooded mountainside, where seasonal landscapes unfold through maple and cherry trees, offering ever-changing scenery throughout the year.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

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Cite: "House in Narutaki / kooo architects" 29 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041915/house-in-narutaki-kooo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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