Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Thailand
  5. SON Restaurant / pinto

SON Restaurant / pinto

Save

SON Restaurant / pinto - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodSON Restaurant / pinto - Interior PhotographySON Restaurant / pinto - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamSON Restaurant / pinto - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSON Restaurant / pinto - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Tambon Noen Phra, Thailand
  • Architects: pinto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:W Workspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  APK brick, Dulux, earth colors, tyk glass
  • Lead Architects: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong
  • Lead Team: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong
  • Technical Team: Pat Kasornpath
  • City: Tambon Noen Phra
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SON Restaurant / pinto - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting beneath casuarina trees on Rayong's main road from the city to the beach, SON Restaurant occupies a small garden surrounded by restaurants with ocean views, mangrove edges, and riverside terraces. Without a dramatic site to compete with, the project would fail as a business; instead, the restaurant creates its own environment. It's own spatial experience.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
pinto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsThailand
Cite: "SON Restaurant / pinto" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041894/son-restaurant-pinto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags