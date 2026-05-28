SON Restaurant / pinto

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Tambon Noen Phra, Thailand
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Architects: pinto
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:W Workspace
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Manufacturers: APK brick, Dulux, earth colors, tyk glass
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Lead Architects: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong
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- Category: Restaurants & Bars
- Lead Team: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong
- Technical Team: Pat Kasornpath
- City: Tambon Noen Phra
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Sitting beneath casuarina trees on Rayong's main road from the city to the beach, SON Restaurant occupies a small garden surrounded by restaurants with ocean views, mangrove edges, and riverside terraces. Without a dramatic site to compete with, the project would fail as a business; instead, the restaurant creates its own environment. It's own spatial experience.