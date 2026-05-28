SON Restaurant / pinto

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Restaurants & Bars • Tambon Noen Phra, Thailand Architects: pinto

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: W Workspace

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: APK brick , Dulux , earth colors , tyk glass

Lead Architects: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Lead Team: Jiranothai Vachanavuttivong

Technical Team: Pat Kasornpath

City: Tambon Noen Phra

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Sitting beneath casuarina trees on Rayong's main road from the city to the beach, SON Restaurant occupies a small garden surrounded by restaurants with ocean views, mangrove edges, and riverside terraces. Without a dramatic site to compete with, the project would fail as a business; instead, the restaurant creates its own environment. It's own spatial experience.