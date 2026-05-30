TAL family restaurant / NAAW

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Text description provided by the architects. Located next to a mosque in Almaty, TAL has long been known as a place for family gatherings, memorial meals, and large communal dinners. The renovation sought to rethink the space without severing its connection to the past — preserving its familiar atmosphere while introducing a calmer, more contemporary, and architecturally cohesive identity. From the outset, the project aimed to avoid literal stylization or overtly decorative references to national motifs. Instead, the design is shaped through materials, light, proportions, and spatial rituals. The interior draws from the culture of shared dining and everyday family traditions, translating them into a contemporary architectural language.