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The Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa

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The Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa - Image 2 of 15The Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa - Exterior PhotographyThe Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa - Interior Photography, GlassThe Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa - Exterior PhotographyThe Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Library
Luanda, Angola
  • Architects: Typsa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1918
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Flavio Ricardo Gomes
  • Lead Architects: Marina González, Joaquín Beltran
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The Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa - Image 2 of 15
© Flavio Ricardo Gomes

Text description provided by the architects. The library for the Luanda Technology Park is conceived as a cultural landmark and a place of refuge within the intensity of the city. Located within a dynamic urban environment marked by intense activity and constant movement, the building and its surrounding landscape create an atmosphere of calm and retreat. In contrast to the noise and pace of its surroundings, the library establishes a civic space dedicated to learning, encounter, and contemplation, serving both the technology park and the wider community.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryAngola
Cite: "The Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa" 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041888/the-luanda-library-technology-park-typsa> ISSN 0719-8884

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