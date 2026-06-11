The Luanda Library Technology Park / Typsa

+ 10

Category: Library

City: Luanda

Country: Angola

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The library for the Luanda Technology Park is conceived as a cultural landmark and a place of refuge within the intensity of the city. Located within a dynamic urban environment marked by intense activity and constant movement, the building and its surrounding landscape create an atmosphere of calm and retreat. In contrast to the noise and pace of its surroundings, the library establishes a civic space dedicated to learning, encounter, and contemplation, serving both the technology park and the wider community.