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Second Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects

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Second Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodSecond Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Beam, ChairSecond Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomSecond Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects - Exterior PhotographySecond Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Library
Pocheon-si, South Korea
  • Architects: ODDs&ENDs architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  372
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Yongsung
  • Lead Architects: Haejin Choi
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Second Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Kim Yongsung

Text description provided by the architects. The Second Chance Library is a library that gives second chances to young people who have fallen on tough times. Operated by the SEPUMA and sponsored by the SEEART Foundation (hereinafter SEEART), it is a place where individuals can engage with opportunities to achieve a new self, forge new relationships, and shape a new world.

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ODDs&ENDs architects
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea
Cite: "Second Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041868/second-chance-library-odds-and-ends-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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