Second Chance Library / ODDs&ENDs architects

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Pocheon-si, South Korea
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Architects: ODDs&ENDs architects
- Area: 372 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Kim Yongsung
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Lead Architects: Haejin Choi
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- Category: Library
- City: Pocheon-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The Second Chance Library is a library that gives second chances to young people who have fallen on tough times. Operated by the SEPUMA and sponsored by the SEEART Foundation (hereinafter SEEART), it is a place where individuals can engage with opportunities to achieve a new self, forge new relationships, and shape a new world.