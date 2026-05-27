Fairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is a ground-level adaptive reuse intervention within Fairlie, one of Melbourne's earliest and most architecturally significant high-rise residential buildings. Completed in 1961 by Yuncken Freeman Brothers, Griffiths & Simpson, Fairlie is heritage-listed and celebrated for its modernist expression, including prefabricated concrete frames, a non-loadbearing curtain wall system, and distinctive arched pilotis that create a floating base. Defined by minimalist principles and refined detailing, the building's cultural significance required a sensitive and considered architectural approach.