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Fairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh

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Fairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, CourtyardFairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh - Image 3 of 16Fairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh - Image 4 of 16Fairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh - Exterior PhotographyFairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellbeing, Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
South Yarra, Australia
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Fairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a ground-level adaptive reuse intervention within Fairlie, one of Melbourne's earliest and most architecturally significant high-rise residential buildings. Completed in 1961 by Yuncken Freeman Brothers, Griffiths & Simpson, Fairlie is heritage-listed and celebrated for its modernist expression, including prefabricated concrete frames, a non-loadbearing curtain wall system, and distinctive arched pilotis that create a floating base. Defined by minimalist principles and refined detailing, the building's cultural significance required a sensitive and considered architectural approach.

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Wood Marsh
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseAustralia

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseAustralia
Cite: "Fairlie Wellness Centre / Wood Marsh" 27 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041860/fairlie-wellness-centre-wood-marsh> ISSN 0719-8884

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