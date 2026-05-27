Robert Mondavi Winery Transformation / Aidlin Darlin Design

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Architects: Aidlin Darlin Design
- Area: 215844 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Adam Rouse, Marion Brenner
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- Category: Winery, Renovation
- Principal In Charge: David Darling
- Project Designer: Chris DeHenzel, Peter Larsen, Hattie Stroud
- Project Team: Joshua Aidlin, Blair Begbie, Baptiste Boget, Kent Chiang, Min Choe, Roslyn Cole, Chip Hubert, Tammy Lepham, Poap Panusittikorn
- Landscape Designer: Roderick Wyllie
- Landscape Project Manager: Michal Kapitulnik
- Landscape Design Team: Jacob Cascio, Brandon Yip, Stephanie Buglione, Damaso Mayer
- Associate Architect Team: Jeff Goodwin, Mark Kelly, Jacob Alexander, Paul Hedgcock, Elizabeth Mehlhop, Gyan Singh, Cynthia Strawn, John Thompson
- Ff&E Team: Michael Booth, Ryan Barr, Erin Altman, Lexie Eglin
- Structural & Civil Team: Yi Yang, Kyle Moyer, Ben Griesser, Demae Rubins, Jason Flowers, Tania Schram, Andy Tchirkine
- FF&E: BAMO
- Structural & Civil Engineering: Summit Engineering
- Historic Consultant: Architectural Resources Group
- Environmental Graphics: Contagious
- City: Napa
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The new Robert Mondavi Winery aims to re-establish the winery's position as the soul of Napa Valley fine wine, encompassing every aspect of the brand and its home, as well as its ongoing commitment to Napa Valley, its local community, and its global standing. Central to this transformation is the winery's iconic architecture in Napa Valley, known worldwide for its distinctive arch and tower. The original winery, designed by Cliff May in 1966, had become increasingly compromised and disconnected from the surrounding landscape after a series of ad hoc expansions. "Over the years, the winery's growth had taken its toll, making it feel unorganized, inward looking, industrial, and 'heavy on heavy'.