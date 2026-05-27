Robert Mondavi Winery Transformation / Aidlin Darlin Design

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Category: Winery, Renovation

Principal In Charge: David Darling

Project Designer: Chris DeHenzel, Peter Larsen, Hattie Stroud

Project Team: Joshua Aidlin, Blair Begbie, Baptiste Boget, Kent Chiang, Min Choe, Roslyn Cole, Chip Hubert, Tammy Lepham, Poap Panusittikorn

Landscape Designer: Roderick Wyllie

Landscape Project Manager: Michal Kapitulnik

Landscape Design Team: Jacob Cascio, Brandon Yip, Stephanie Buglione, Damaso Mayer

Associate Architect Team: Jeff Goodwin, Mark Kelly, Jacob Alexander, Paul Hedgcock, Elizabeth Mehlhop, Gyan Singh, Cynthia Strawn, John Thompson

Ff&E Team: Michael Booth, Ryan Barr, Erin Altman, Lexie Eglin

Structural & Civil Team: Yi Yang, Kyle Moyer, Ben Griesser, Demae Rubins, Jason Flowers, Tania Schram, Andy Tchirkine

FF&E: BAMO

Structural & Civil Engineering: Summit Engineering

Historic Consultant: Architectural Resources Group

Environmental Graphics: Contagious

City: Napa

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Robert Mondavi Winery aims to re-establish the winery's position as the soul of Napa Valley fine wine, encompassing every aspect of the brand and its home, as well as its ongoing commitment to Napa Valley, its local community, and its global standing. Central to this transformation is the winery's iconic architecture in Napa Valley, known worldwide for its distinctive arch and tower. The original winery, designed by Cliff May in 1966, had become increasingly compromised and disconnected from the surrounding landscape after a series of ad hoc expansions. "Over the years, the winery's growth had taken its toll, making it feel unorganized, inward looking, industrial, and 'heavy on heavy'.