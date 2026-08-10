BANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture

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Category: Community Center, Renovation

Engineering Design Team: Hu Yi, Yu Feixiang

Lighting Design: Shi Xuefei, Shu Fangjian

Vi System And Signage Design: Weng Dongdan, Zhu Jiayi

Urban Research Design Team: Qiu Zhefeng, Li Jianbo

Exhibition Design Team: Liu Xiu

Mep Consultant Design Team: Wu Zhijie, Guo Lili

Design Team: Ma Yuqian, Li Wei, Zhang Zhang, Wu Chunchun, Xu Xinyi, Yang Jiaying, Li Qi, Hu Junmin, Dong Danchi

Clients: Baiguan Subdistrict Office, Shangyu District

Exhibition Design: Topica

City: Shaoxing

Country: China

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Constructing a New "Locality" — As China's urbanization enters its "second half," the revitalization of underutilized assets has become an inevitable challenge for governments, developers, and designers alike. Located in the heart of the old city of Shangyu, Shaoxing, the Banshan1994 Commune serves as a critical case in the stock renewal of county-level cities. We believe that locality is not a static relic but a continuous process of writing and creation. In this project, renovation is conceived as an "open-source system" --a framework that interfaces with multiple timelines, landscapes, and lifestyles, resulting in a site-specific, continuous, and layered architectural condition.