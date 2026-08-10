BANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture

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Architects: Office Canopy of Architecture
- Area: 4416 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Sai Zhao, Qingshan Wu
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Lead Architect: Xu Tianxin
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- Category: Community Center, Renovation
- Engineering Design Team: Hu Yi, Yu Feixiang
- Lighting Design: Shi Xuefei, Shu Fangjian
- Vi System And Signage Design: Weng Dongdan, Zhu Jiayi
- Urban Research Design Team: Qiu Zhefeng, Li Jianbo
- Exhibition Design Team: Liu Xiu
- Mep Consultant Design Team: Wu Zhijie, Guo Lili
- Design Team: Ma Yuqian, Li Wei, Zhang Zhang, Wu Chunchun, Xu Xinyi, Yang Jiaying, Li Qi, Hu Junmin, Dong Danchi
- Clients: Baiguan Subdistrict Office, Shangyu District
- Exhibition Design: Topica
- City: Shaoxing
- Country: China
Constructing a New "Locality" — As China's urbanization enters its "second half," the revitalization of underutilized assets has become an inevitable challenge for governments, developers, and designers alike. Located in the heart of the old city of Shangyu, Shaoxing, the Banshan1994 Commune serves as a critical case in the stock renewal of county-level cities. We believe that locality is not a static relic but a continuous process of writing and creation. In this project, renovation is conceived as an "open-source system" --a framework that interfaces with multiple timelines, landscapes, and lifestyles, resulting in a site-specific, continuous, and layered architectural condition.