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BANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture

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BANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteBANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeBANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture - Interior Photography, GlassBANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteBANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture - More Images+ 39

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Community Center, Renovation
Shaoxing, China
  • Engineering Design Team: Hu Yi, Yu Feixiang
  • Lighting Design: Shi Xuefei, Shu Fangjian
  • Vi System And Signage Design: Weng Dongdan, Zhu Jiayi
  • Urban Research Design Team: Qiu Zhefeng, Li Jianbo
  • Exhibition Design Team: Liu Xiu
  • Mep Consultant Design Team: Wu Zhijie, Guo Lili
  • Design Team: Ma Yuqian, Li Wei, Zhang Zhang, Wu Chunchun, Xu Xinyi, Yang Jiaying, Li Qi, Hu Junmin, Dong Danchi
  • Clients: Baiguan Subdistrict Office, Shangyu District
  • Exhibition Design: Topica
  • City: Shaoxing
  • Country: China
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BANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Sai Zhao

Constructing a New "Locality" — As China's urbanization enters its "second half," the revitalization of underutilized assets has become an inevitable challenge for governments, developers, and designers alike. Located in the heart of the old city of Shangyu, Shaoxing, the Banshan1994 Commune serves as a critical case in the stock renewal of county-level cities. We believe that locality is not a static relic but a continuous process of writing and creation. In this project, renovation is conceived as an "open-source system" --a framework that interfaces with multiple timelines, landscapes, and lifestyles, resulting in a site-specific, continuous, and layered architectural condition.

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Cite: "BANSHAN1994 Commune / Office Canopy of Architecture" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041835/banshan1994-commune-office-canopy-of-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sai Zhao

BANSHAN1994公社 / Office Canopy of Architecture

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