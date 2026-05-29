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Safety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures

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Safety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Exterior PhotographySafety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Exterior PhotographySafety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Interior Photography, BeamSafety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Image 5 of 12Safety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Urbanism, Temporary Installations
Stella, South Africa
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Safety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures - Image 5 of 12
© leon krige

Text description provided by the architects. The Safety Shelters initiative responded to requests from the K Stjwetla Patrollers, a volunteer group tackling high crime rates in the settlement. The project reimagined the guard hut, typically an "architecture of fear", as dignified, open, and visible shelters. Two prototypes were co-produced at key hotspots in Stjwetla, built with local artisans, students, and residents using repurposed materials to ensure sustainability and affordability.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSouth Africa
Cite: "Safety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures" [Abrigos de Segurança / Paulo Moreira Architectures] 29 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041807/safety-shelters-paulo-moreira-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

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