Safety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures

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Stella, South Africa
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Architects: Paulo Moreira Architectures
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:leon krige
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Lead Architect: Paulo Moreira
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- Category: Urbanism, Temporary Installations
- Architecture: Kelvin-Alexandra-Frankenwald City Studio
- City: Stella
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. The Safety Shelters initiative responded to requests from the K Stjwetla Patrollers, a volunteer group tackling high crime rates in the settlement. The project reimagined the guard hut, typically an "architecture of fear", as dignified, open, and visible shelters. Two prototypes were co-produced at key hotspots in Stjwetla, built with local artisans, students, and residents using repurposed materials to ensure sustainability and affordability.