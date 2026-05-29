Safety Shelters / Paulo Moreira Architectures

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Text description provided by the architects. The Safety Shelters initiative responded to requests from the K Stjwetla Patrollers, a volunteer group tackling high crime rates in the settlement. The project reimagined the guard hut, typically an "architecture of fear", as dignified, open, and visible shelters. Two prototypes were co-produced at key hotspots in Stjwetla, built with local artisans, students, and residents using repurposed materials to ensure sustainability and affordability.