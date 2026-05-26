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Node House / Ming Architects

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Node House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Lighting, SofaNode House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairNode House / Ming Architects - Image 4 of 21Node House / Ming Architects - Image 5 of 21Node House / Ming Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Ming Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Periphery
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Polystone, Rice Fields, Sol Luminaire
  • Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Erica Chan
  • General Contractor: TLT PROJECTS
  • Landscape Architecture: ESMOND LANDSCAPE AND HORTICULTURAL
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PTS CONSULTANTS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WS SURVEYORSHIP
  • Country: Singapore
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Node House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Lighting, Sofa
© Studio Periphery

Text description provided by the architects. Node House sits on a narrow inter-terrace plot, incorporating atypical curves into its structure, revealing sculptural forms throughout an organic interior. The limited footprint is carefully shaped to maximise the living spaces within, yet preserves a sleek, spacious feel with interspersed features to provide variety and interest. Drawing inspiration from traditional shophouses, a courtyard with an air well punctuates deep into the plot, drawing natural light into the living and dining areas. A Ficus longifolia tree sits within the courtyard, a request by the homeowners that offers a tree canopy view from the bedrooms on the upper floors.

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Cite: "Node House / Ming Architects" 26 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041801/node-house-ming-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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