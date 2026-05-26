Node House / Ming Architects

+ 16

Houses • Singapore Architects: Ming Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Polystone , Rice Fields , Sol Luminaire

Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming

Category: Houses

Design Team: Erica Chan

General Contractor: TLT PROJECTS

Landscape Architecture: ESMOND LANDSCAPE AND HORTICULTURAL

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PTS CONSULTANTS

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WS SURVEYORSHIP

Country: Singapore

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Node House sits on a narrow inter-terrace plot, incorporating atypical curves into its structure, revealing sculptural forms throughout an organic interior. The limited footprint is carefully shaped to maximise the living spaces within, yet preserves a sleek, spacious feel with interspersed features to provide variety and interest. Drawing inspiration from traditional shophouses, a courtyard with an air well punctuates deep into the plot, drawing natural light into the living and dining areas. A Ficus longifolia tree sits within the courtyard, a request by the homeowners that offers a tree canopy view from the bedrooms on the upper floors.