House JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura

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Category: Houses

Project Team: Gonzalo Bardach, Rocío Carrillo, Leila Rocamora Duca

Construction Management: Gonzalo Bardach

Construction Management Team: Francisco Castelli Aspiroz

Landscape Design: Fabiana Sambresqui, María Inés Beveraggi

Interior Design: Gonzalo Bardach, Leila Rocamora Duca

Structural Design: Ignacio Bardach

Covered Area: 140 m2

Semi Covered Area: 30 m2

City: San Isidro

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. House JR is conceived as an essential dwelling, where architecture is shaped through matter, light and time. Rather than producing an autonomous object, the project configures a series of atmospheres that support everyday inhabitation with calm and depth.