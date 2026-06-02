House JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura

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Architects: Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura
- Area: 1830 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:César Béjar
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Lead Architect: Gonzalo Bardach
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- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Gonzalo Bardach, Rocío Carrillo, Leila Rocamora Duca
- Construction Management: Gonzalo Bardach
- Construction Management Team: Francisco Castelli Aspiroz
- Landscape Design: Fabiana Sambresqui, María Inés Beveraggi
- Interior Design: Gonzalo Bardach, Leila Rocamora Duca
- Structural Design: Ignacio Bardach
- Covered Area: 140 m2
- Semi Covered Area: 30 m2
- City: San Isidro
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. House JR is conceived as an essential dwelling, where architecture is shaped through matter, light and time. Rather than producing an autonomous object, the project configures a series of atmospheres that support everyday inhabitation with calm and depth.