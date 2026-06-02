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House JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura

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House JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairHouse JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodHouse JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura - Image 5 of 40House JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
San Isidro, Argentina
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Gonzalo Bardach, Rocío Carrillo, Leila Rocamora Duca
  • Construction Management: Gonzalo Bardach
  • Construction Management Team: Francisco Castelli Aspiroz
  • Landscape Design: Fabiana Sambresqui, María Inés Beveraggi
  • Interior Design: Gonzalo Bardach, Leila Rocamora Duca
  • Structural Design: Ignacio Bardach
  • Covered Area: 140 m2
  • Semi Covered Area: 30 m2
  • City: San Isidro
  • Country: Argentina
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House JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. House JR is conceived as an essential dwelling, where architecture is shaped through matter, light and time. Rather than producing an autonomous object, the project configures a series of atmospheres that support everyday inhabitation with calm and depth.

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Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura
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Cite: "House JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura" [Casa JR / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura] 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041797/house-jr-gonzalo-bardach-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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