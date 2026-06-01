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Zhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI

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Zhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI - Image 2 of 35Zhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI - Interior PhotographyZhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Glass, ChairZhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI - Image 5 of 35Zhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Zhuhai, China
  • Architects: SHUISHI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
  • Lead Architects: Xu Jinwei, Xie Yuan
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Architecture Design Team: Zhang Kairui, Wang Youwen, Wu Zhuoning, Zhang Shuai, Chen Tong
  • Interior Design Team: Ma Fusheng, Dong Jun, Zhao Guixiang, Wang Yu, Tang Cong, Cheng Qiuping, Ding Cuiqin, Zhang Haibin, Luo Jin, Zhang Tie, Zhang Xiangyu
  • Construction Design Team: Zhang Songhao, Wang Huiyuan, Wang Yue, Zhang Xiu, Zhang Changsheng, Huang Yangxiao, Zhang Tong, Wang Wenzhen, Shi Qixiu
  • Client: Zhuhai Doumen Shirong Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • City: Zhuhai
  • Country: China
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Zhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI - Image 10 of 35
© Guowei Liu

Site Integration: A Living Vessel Embedded in the Fields — Located at Shirong Zhaoye Ecological Park in CaoLang Village, Doumen District, Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, the site was originally a large-scale nursery before being transformed into an experiential agro-cultural tourism complex centered on seasonal crops. Surrounded by expansive rice paddies on three sides and adjacent to a pond, the site embodies the classic Pearl River Delta water-town typology of integrated paddy fields, water bodies and architecture. This distinctive natural backdrop defines the fundamental context for the design.

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Cite: "Zhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041793/zhuhai-chillong-dreamland-barn-restaurant-shuishi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guowei Liu

珠海世荣草朗稻梦生态园谷仓餐厅 / 水石设计-米川工作室

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