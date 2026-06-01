Zhuhai Chillong Dreamland Barn Restaurant / SHUISHI

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Restaurant • Zhuhai, China Architects: SHUISHI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Guowei Liu

Lead Architects: Xu Jinwei, Xie Yuan

Category: Restaurant

Architecture Design Team: Zhang Kairui, Wang Youwen, Wu Zhuoning, Zhang Shuai, Chen Tong

Interior Design Team: Ma Fusheng, Dong Jun, Zhao Guixiang, Wang Yu, Tang Cong, Cheng Qiuping, Ding Cuiqin, Zhang Haibin, Luo Jin, Zhang Tie, Zhang Xiangyu

Construction Design Team: Zhang Songhao, Wang Huiyuan, Wang Yue, Zhang Xiu, Zhang Changsheng, Huang Yangxiao, Zhang Tong, Wang Wenzhen, Shi Qixiu

Client: Zhuhai Doumen Shirong Industrial Co., Ltd.

City: Zhuhai

Country: China

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Site Integration: A Living Vessel Embedded in the Fields — Located at Shirong Zhaoye Ecological Park in CaoLang Village, Doumen District, Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, the site was originally a large-scale nursery before being transformed into an experiential agro-cultural tourism complex centered on seasonal crops. Surrounded by expansive rice paddies on three sides and adjacent to a pond, the site embodies the classic Pearl River Delta water-town typology of integrated paddy fields, water bodies and architecture. This distinctive natural backdrop defines the fundamental context for the design.