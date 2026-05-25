Arth Home / Wright Inspires

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Atchaya Gopalsamy

Design Team: Surabhi, Santhosh

General Contractor: Ravi GR Constructions

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Kashyap Electricals

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Arth Home is a 1,950 sq ft residence in Bengaluru shaped by a simple premise: to build only what is necessary, and to build it well. Designed for two people, the house reflects a deliberate shift away from excess toward a more attentive way of living, where space, light, and material are carefully considered rather than maximized.