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Arth Home / Wright Inspires

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Arth Home / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairArth Home / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, WoodArth Home / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairArth Home / Wright Inspires - Exterior Photography, BalconyArth Home / Wright Inspires - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Wright Inspires
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1950 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Envy – Mr. Raaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hafele, Jaquar, Weinerberger Bricks
  • Lead Architects: Prathima Seethur
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Atchaya Gopalsamy
  • Design Team: Surabhi, Santhosh
  • General Contractor: Ravi GR Constructions
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Kashyap Electricals
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Arth Home / Wright Inspires - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Studio Envy – Mr. Raaj

Text description provided by the architects. Arth Home is a 1,950 sq ft residence in Bengaluru shaped by a simple premise: to build only what is necessary, and to build it well. Designed for two people, the house reflects a deliberate shift away from excess toward a more attentive way of living, where space, light, and material are carefully considered rather than maximized.

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Wright Inspires
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Cite: "Arth Home / Wright Inspires" 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041792/arth-home-wright-inspires> ISSN 0719-8884

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