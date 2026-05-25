Arth Home / Wright Inspires

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Architects: Wright Inspires
- Area: 1950 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Studio Envy – Mr. Raaj
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Manufacturers: Hafele, Jaquar, Weinerberger Bricks
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Lead Architects: Prathima Seethur
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Text description provided by the architects. Arth Home is a 1,950 sq ft residence in Bengaluru shaped by a simple premise: to build only what is necessary, and to build it well. Designed for two people, the house reflects a deliberate shift away from excess toward a more attentive way of living, where space, light, and material are carefully considered rather than maximized.