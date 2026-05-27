Barwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture

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Architects: Eliza Blair Architecture
- Area: 724 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Dave Kulesza
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Text description provided by the architects. Set in Barwon Heads, Barwon Dunes House is a contemporary coastal residence designed by Eliza Blair Architecture for relaxed, long-term family living. The home responds to its rugged coastal setting through a balance of durability, warmth, and connection to the landscape, with spaces carefully arranged to capture natural light, privacy, and sheltered outdoor living.