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Barwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture

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Barwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture - Image 2 of 27Barwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture - Image 3 of 27Barwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairBarwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Beam, ChairBarwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Barwon Heads, Australia
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Barwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Dave Kulesza

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Barwon Heads, Barwon Dunes House is a contemporary coastal residence designed by Eliza Blair Architecture for relaxed, long-term family living. The home responds to its rugged coastal setting through a balance of durability, warmth, and connection to the landscape, with spaces carefully arranged to capture natural light, privacy, and sheltered outdoor living.

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Eliza Blair Architecture
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Cite: "Barwon Dunes House / Eliza Blair Architecture" 27 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041791/barwon-dunes-house-eliza-blair-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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