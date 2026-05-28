Diagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio

+ 18

Category: Residential Interiors

Art And Antique Dealers: Alzueta Gallery, Rue Vintage 74, Verdegabán, Berenis

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The flat is situated on the iconic Avinguda Diagonal, one of Barcelona's main arteries that crosses the city obliquely, connecting different neighborhoods and offering a vivid panorama of its urban evolution. This location not only guarantees accessibility, but also lends a representative character to the project, framed by a dynamic and cosmopolitan environment, with shopping centers, design shops, and offices of key companies in the life of the city.