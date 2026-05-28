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Diagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio

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Diagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairDiagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio - Interior Photography, WoodDiagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairDiagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorDiagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Residential Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: De la Villa Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  133
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marta Vidal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tom Dixon, Audo, Elitis, Fenix Originals, Flos, VERDI, Vergés, We Made
  • Lead Architects: Miguel Otero, Alberto Espejo y Juan Esteve
  • Art And Antique Dealers: Alzueta Gallery, Rue Vintage 74, Verdegabán, Berenis
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
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Diagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Marta Vidal

Text description provided by the architects. The flat is situated on the iconic Avinguda Diagonal, one of Barcelona's main arteries that crosses the city obliquely, connecting different neighborhoods and offering a vivid panorama of its urban evolution. This location not only guarantees accessibility, but also lends a representative character to the project, framed by a dynamic and cosmopolitan environment, with shopping centers, design shops, and offices of key companies in the life of the city.

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De la Villa Studio
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Cite: "Diagonal Apartment / De la Villa Studio" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041786/diagonal-apartment-de-la-villa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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