The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects

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Commercial Architecture • Chiang Rai, Thailand Architects: S.O.S Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 705 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Rungkit Charoenwat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Champaca

Lead Architects: Chaikla Dangboon, Tariya Tiwan

Category: Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: S.O.S Architects

Design Team: Chaikla Dangboon, Tariya Tiwan

Technical Team: Chaiwat Kaewkam

Architecture Offices: S.O.S Architects

General Contractor: Creative Design

City: Chiang Rai

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. The Wood Cabin originates from a fundamental design intention to create a retreat that allows its occupants to experience a close and genuine connection with nature. Rather than positioning architecture as an isolated object, the project is conceived as an integral part of the landscape—one that exists in dialogue with its surrounding context.