The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects

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Chiang Rai, Thailand
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Architects: S.O.S Architects
- Area: 705 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
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Manufacturers: Champaca
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Lead Architects: Chaikla Dangboon, Tariya Tiwan
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: S.O.S Architects
- Design Team: Chaikla Dangboon, Tariya Tiwan
- Technical Team: Chaiwat Kaewkam
- Architecture Offices: S.O.S Architects
- General Contractor: Creative Design
- City: Chiang Rai
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. The Wood Cabin originates from a fundamental design intention to create a retreat that allows its occupants to experience a close and genuine connection with nature. Rather than positioning architecture as an isolated object, the project is conceived as an integral part of the landscape—one that exists in dialogue with its surrounding context.