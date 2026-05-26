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The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects

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The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects - Image 2 of 39The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamThe Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects - Image 4 of 39The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Architects: S.O.S Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  705
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Champaca
  • Lead Architects: Chaikla Dangboon, Tariya Tiwan
  • Lead Team: S.O.S Architects
  • Design Team: Chaikla Dangboon, Tariya Tiwan
  • Technical Team: Chaiwat Kaewkam
  • Architecture Offices: S.O.S Architects
  • General Contractor: Creative Design
  • City: Chiang Rai
  • Country: Thailand
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The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects - Image 2 of 39
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. The Wood Cabin originates from a fundamental design intention to create a retreat that allows its occupants to experience a close and genuine connection with nature. Rather than positioning architecture as an isolated object, the project is conceived as an integral part of the landscape—one that exists in dialogue with its surrounding context.

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Cite: "The Wood Cabin / S.O.S Architects" 26 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041776/the-wood-cabin-sos-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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