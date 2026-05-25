MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA

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Category: Sports Architecture

Lead Team: Hiroyuki Kano, Taiga Kitora

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Setsubikeikaku

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX

City: Ito

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. People are born naked, and they are clad in garments, houses, cities, and nature. The site where untouched nature has been carefully preserved is located within Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, in a corner of the Izu Highlands overlooking Mount Omuro. We aim to create a place where visitors can release their five senses and are clad in water, in the air of the site, in the surrounding greenery, in the climate of the land, so that mind and body are directly embraced by the environment.