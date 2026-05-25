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  5. MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA

MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA

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MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA - Exterior PhotographyMIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA - Image 3 of 23MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA - Image 4 of 23MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ConcreteMIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Sports Architecture
Ito, Japan
  • Architects: NASCA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  293
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Satoshi Asakawa
  • Lead Architects: Nobuaki Furuya
  • Lead Team: Hiroyuki Kano, Taiga Kitora
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Setsubikeikaku
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX
  • City: Ito
  • Country: Japan
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MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA - Exterior Photography
© Satoshi Asakawa

Text description provided by the architects. People are born naked, and they are clad in garments, houses, cities, and nature. The site where untouched nature has been carefully preserved is located within Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, in a corner of the Izu Highlands overlooking Mount Omuro. We aim to create a place where visitors can release their five senses and are clad in water, in the air of the site, in the surrounding greenery, in the climate of the land, so that mind and body are directly embraced by the environment.

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Cite: "MIZU NO IE - Izu Diving Retreat / NASCA" 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041768/mizu-no-ie-izu-diving-retreat-nasca> ISSN 0719-8884

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