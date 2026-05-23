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Human Haus TN / Minuspluse Design

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Human Haus TN / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamHuman Haus TN / Minuspluse Design - Image 3 of 12Human Haus TN / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamHuman Haus TN / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHuman Haus TN / Minuspluse Design - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Retail Interiors
Tainan, Taiwan
  • Architects: Minuspluse Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  64
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Yu-Hsuan Chu, Yu-Chen Chang
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Text description provided by the architects. Human Haus TN transforms a traditional townhouse in Tainan into a contemporary retail space driven by architectural sequence. Responding to the existing structure through minimal intervention, the design preserves exposed brick walls, timber roof framing, and the original proportions of the townhouse while inserting a crisp white volume as a new spatial layer. Selective removal of ceilings and walls reveals the original structure, allowing the building itself to be read as a temporal section.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignRetail InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Human Haus TN / Minuspluse Design" 23 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041763/human-haus-tn-minuspluse-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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