Human Haus TN / Minuspluse Design

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Text description provided by the architects. Human Haus TN transforms a traditional townhouse in Tainan into a contemporary retail space driven by architectural sequence. Responding to the existing structure through minimal intervention, the design preserves exposed brick walls, timber roof framing, and the original proportions of the townhouse while inserting a crisp white volume as a new spatial layer. Selective removal of ceilings and walls reveals the original structure, allowing the building itself to be read as a temporal section.