24 m’ House / dua studio

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Architects: dua studio
- Area: 136 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tristan Salim
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Manufacturers: Phillips, Toto
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Architectural Design: Ardy Hartono, Dennis Pranata
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Text description provided by the architects. A house stretched to 24 metres in length and compressed to 3.6 metres in width. The house is organised by a single diagonal wall positioned at the centre of the plan. More than a partition, the wall becomes the structural and spatial core of the house, supporting the roof while simultaneously dividing, connecting, and framing domestic life.