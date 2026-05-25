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24 m’ House / dua studio

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24 m’ House / dua studio - Image 2 of 2824 m’ House / dua studio - Interior Photography24 m’ House / dua studio - Image 4 of 2824 m’ House / dua studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete24 m’ House / dua studio - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Pesanggrahan, Indonesia
  • Architects: dua studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  136
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tristan Salim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Phillips, Toto
  • Architectural Design: Ardy Hartono, Dennis Pranata
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24 m’ House / dua studio - Image 2 of 28
© Tristan Salim

Text description provided by the architects. A house stretched to 24 metres in length and compressed to 3.6 metres in width. The house is organised by a single diagonal wall positioned at the centre of the plan. More than a partition, the wall becomes the structural and spatial core of the house, supporting the roof while simultaneously dividing, connecting, and framing domestic life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "24 m’ House / dua studio" 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041761/24-m-house-dua-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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