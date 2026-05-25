24 m’ House / dua studio

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Houses • Pesanggrahan, Indonesia Architects: dua studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 136 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Tristan Salim

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Phillips , Toto

Architectural Design: Ardy Hartono, Dennis Pranata

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Text description provided by the architects. A house stretched to 24 metres in length and compressed to 3.6 metres in width. The house is organised by a single diagonal wall positioned at the centre of the plan. More than a partition, the wall becomes the structural and spatial core of the house, supporting the roof while simultaneously dividing, connecting, and framing domestic life.