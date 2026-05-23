The Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects

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Category: Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Cindy Walters, Giovanni Bonfanti, Tom Lowe, Suzanne Bailey, Ulrike Kurth, Anna Marrion

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Price & Myers

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Skelly & Couch

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Fanshawe

Project Management: Fanshawe

General Contractor: Coniston, AW Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Other: The Flintman Company, MGAC LLP

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Pace Consult

Urban Planning: Hobbs Parker Property Consultants

Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape

City: Canterbury

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. The Rausing Science Centre is carefully stitched into The King's School's historic estate within the precincts of Canterbury Cathedral.