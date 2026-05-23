The Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects

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Canterbury, United Kingdom
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Architects: Walters & Cohen Architects
- Area: 940 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Jim Stephenson
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Manufacturers: St Skoleinventar, Tecomak
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- Category: Educational Architecture
- Lead Team: Cindy Walters, Giovanni Bonfanti, Tom Lowe, Suzanne Bailey, Ulrike Kurth, Anna Marrion
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Price & Myers
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Skelly & Couch
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Fanshawe
- Project Management: Fanshawe
- General Contractor: Coniston, AW Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: The Flintman Company, MGAC LLP
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Pace Consult
- Urban Planning: Hobbs Parker Property Consultants
- Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape
- City: Canterbury
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. The Rausing Science Centre is carefully stitched into The King's School's historic estate within the precincts of Canterbury Cathedral.