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The Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects

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The Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, ConcreteThe Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairThe Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Chair, GlassThe Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Interior Photography, Arch, Concrete, ArcadeThe Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Canterbury, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Walters & Cohen Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  940
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jim Stephenson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  St Skoleinventar, Tecomak
  • Lead Team: Cindy Walters, Giovanni Bonfanti, Tom Lowe, Suzanne Bailey, Ulrike Kurth, Anna Marrion
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Price & Myers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Skelly & Couch
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Fanshawe
  • Project Management: Fanshawe
  • General Contractor: Coniston, AW Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: The Flintman Company, MGAC LLP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Pace Consult
  • Urban Planning: Hobbs Parker Property Consultants
  • Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape
  • City: Canterbury
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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The Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Concrete
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. The Rausing Science Centre is carefully stitched into The King's School's historic estate within the precincts of Canterbury Cathedral.

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Cite: "The Rausing Science Center at The King's School / Walters & Cohen Architects" 23 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041743/the-rausing-science-center-at-the-kings-school-walters-and-cohen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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