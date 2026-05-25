Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Sports Architecture

Design Team: Jakub Zygmunt, Jarosław Zieliński, Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt, Joanna Kujda, Karolina Sznura-Mrohs, Ewelina Jałowiecka

Office Lead Architects: Robert Skitek

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MM Konstrukcje budowlane: Marcin Matoga

Landscape Architecture: Tomasz Kurtek landscape design studio

City: Tychy

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. The sailing marina is the final stage of the development of the eastern waterfront of Paprocany Lake and, at the same time, the completion of the pedestrian promenade. In 2020, the MOSM kayak marina was opened to the public a few hundred meters along the shore.