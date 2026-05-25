Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek

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Architects: RS+ Robert Skitek
- Area: 957 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tomasz Zakrzewski
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Sports Architecture
- Design Team: Jakub Zygmunt, Jarosław Zieliński, Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt, Joanna Kujda, Karolina Sznura-Mrohs, Ewelina Jałowiecka
- Office Lead Architects: Robert Skitek
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MM Konstrukcje budowlane: Marcin Matoga
- Landscape Architecture: Tomasz Kurtek landscape design studio
- City: Tychy
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. The sailing marina is the final stage of the development of the eastern waterfront of Paprocany Lake and, at the same time, the completion of the pedestrian promenade. In 2020, the MOSM kayak marina was opened to the public a few hundred meters along the shore.