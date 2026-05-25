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Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek

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Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 2 of 32Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontMarina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 4 of 32Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior PhotographyMarina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture, Sports Architecture
Tychy, Poland
  • Design Team: Jakub Zygmunt, Jarosław Zieliński, Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt, Joanna Kujda, Karolina Sznura-Mrohs, Ewelina Jałowiecka
  • Office Lead Architects: Robert Skitek
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MM Konstrukcje budowlane: Marcin Matoga
  • Landscape Architecture: Tomasz Kurtek landscape design studio
  • City: Tychy
  • Country: Poland
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Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 2 of 32
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The sailing marina is the final stage of the development of the eastern waterfront of Paprocany Lake and, at the same time, the completion of the pedestrian promenade. In 2020, the MOSM kayak marina was opened to the public a few hundred meters along the shore.

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RS+ Robert Skitek
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureSports ArchitecturePoland

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Cite: "Marina in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek" 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041740/marina-in-tychy> ISSN 0719-8884

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