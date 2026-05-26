Tower House / kit

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Houses • St. Gallen, Switzerland Architects: kit

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 348 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Till Forrer

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bosch , Feller AG , Hormann , KWC , Mawa Design , Ruegg , megasol

Category: Houses

Design Team: kit

Timber Construction Engineer: Schönauer

Structural Engineer: CDS Bauingenieure

Building Services Engineer: Werner Büchel

Electrical Engineer: Elektro Zoller

Building Physics: WS Bauphysik

Geology: FS Geotechnik

City: St. Gallen

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within the Rhine Valley near St. Gallen, this three-storey detached house explores how contemporary domestic architecture can combine spatial clarity, prefabricated timber construction, and low-impact building strategies within a compact footprint. Conceived as a family home for four, the project responds to a constrained triangular site close to the historic village center, where scale, orientation, and privacy were carefully negotiated.