Tower House / kit

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St. Gallen, Switzerland
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Architects: kit
- Area: 348 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Till Forrer
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Manufacturers: Bosch, Feller AG, Hormann, KWC, Mawa Design, Ruegg, megasol
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: kit
- Timber Construction Engineer: Schönauer
- Structural Engineer: CDS Bauingenieure
- Building Services Engineer: Werner Büchel
- Electrical Engineer: Elektro Zoller
- Building Physics: WS Bauphysik
- Geology: FS Geotechnik
- City: St. Gallen
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Set within the Rhine Valley near St. Gallen, this three-storey detached house explores how contemporary domestic architecture can combine spatial clarity, prefabricated timber construction, and low-impact building strategies within a compact footprint. Conceived as a family home for four, the project responds to a constrained triangular site close to the historic village center, where scale, orientation, and privacy were carefully negotiated.