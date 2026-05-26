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Tower House / kit

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Tower House / kit - Exterior Photography, WoodTower House / kit - Exterior PhotographyTower House / kit - Image 4 of 33Tower House / kit - Image 5 of 33Tower House / kit - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
St. Gallen, Switzerland
  • Architects: kit
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  348
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Till Forrer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bosch, Feller AG, Hormann, KWC, Mawa Design, Ruegg, megasol
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: kit
  • Timber Construction Engineer: Schönauer
  • Structural Engineer: CDS Bauingenieure
  • Building Services Engineer: Werner Büchel
  • Electrical Engineer: Elektro Zoller
  • Building Physics: WS Bauphysik
  • Geology: FS Geotechnik
  • City: St. Gallen
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Tower House / kit - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Till Forrer

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the Rhine Valley near St. Gallen, this three-storey detached house explores how contemporary domestic architecture can combine spatial clarity, prefabricated timber construction, and low-impact building strategies within a compact footprint. Conceived as a family home for four, the project responds to a constrained triangular site close to the historic village center, where scale, orientation, and privacy were carefully negotiated.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Tower House / kit" 26 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041739/tower-house-kit> ISSN 0719-8884

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