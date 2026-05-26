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Tribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio

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Tribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, LightingTribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, LightingTribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairTribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairTribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: Muqaddas Akkari Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joe Kramm
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Allied Maker, Apparatus Studio, Daikon Studio, Human Home, In Common WIth
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Tribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Lighting
© Joe Kramm

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a classic Tribeca red brick building, once a candy factory from the 1880s, the apartment is one of five in a quiet six-story structure. With 18-foot ceilings, original timber beams, and a large skylight, the space is full of charm and character. Initially, the space felt more like an industrial loft than a home - beautiful in scale, but a little intimidating. Over the course of two years, MA Studio worked on a full gut renovation of the space to reimagine it without compromising its character. The duo wanted to respect the apartment's original bones - the brick, the beams, the open plan - but also introduce softness, warmth, and rhythm. It was important that the space didn't lose its grandeur, but also felt cozy, liveable, and layered.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsUnited States

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Cite: "Tribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio" 26 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041731/tribeca-residence-muqaddas-akkari-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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