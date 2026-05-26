Tribeca Residence / Muqaddas Akkari Studio

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Architects: Muqaddas Akkari Studio
- Area: 4200 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Joe Kramm
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Manufacturers: Allied Maker, Apparatus Studio, Daikon Studio, Human Home, In Common WIth
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Selma Akkari, Rawan Muqaddas, Fajer Al Qattan
- Architecture Offices: Sarah Jacoby Architect
- City: New York
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set in a classic Tribeca red brick building, once a candy factory from the 1880s, the apartment is one of five in a quiet six-story structure. With 18-foot ceilings, original timber beams, and a large skylight, the space is full of charm and character. Initially, the space felt more like an industrial loft than a home - beautiful in scale, but a little intimidating. Over the course of two years, MA Studio worked on a full gut renovation of the space to reimagine it without compromising its character. The duo wanted to respect the apartment's original bones - the brick, the beams, the open plan - but also introduce softness, warmth, and rhythm. It was important that the space didn't lose its grandeur, but also felt cozy, liveable, and layered.