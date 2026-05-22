Malli Showroom / UP2DATE architects

+ 12

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Malli, a womenswear brand from Almaty, decided it needed a closed showroom in addition to its existing stores – a place where clients would visit only on selected days and strictly by appointment. The space they chose sits next to the brand's production workshop and was far from perfect: industrial, full of exposed services, and not particularly convenient in terms of layout. Precisely this unpromising shell became the starting point for the project. The brief was to transform it into a calm, architectural interior that feels completely unexpected – a place that looks nothing like what a visitor imagines when they arrive at Malli for the first time.