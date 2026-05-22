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Malli Showroom / UP2DATE architects

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Malli Showroom / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomMalli Showroom / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, ColumnMalli Showroom / UP2DATE architects - Interior PhotographyMalli Showroom / UP2DATE architects - Interior PhotographyMalli Showroom / UP2DATE architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: UP2DATE architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Damir Otegen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  B&B Italia, Cappellini
  • Lead Architects: Akhat Baimenov
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Malli Showroom / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Damir Otegen

Text description provided by the architects. Malli, a womenswear brand from Almaty, decided it needed a closed showroom in addition to its existing stores – a place where clients would visit only on selected days and strictly by appointment. The space they chose sits next to the brand's production workshop and was far from perfect: industrial, full of exposed services, and not particularly convenient in terms of layout. Precisely this unpromising shell became the starting point for the project. The brief was to transform it into a calm, architectural interior that feels completely unexpected – a place that looks nothing like what a visitor imagines when they arrive at Malli for the first time.

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Cite: "Malli Showroom / UP2DATE architects" 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041730/malli-showroom-up2date-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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