Malli Showroom / UP2DATE architects

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Architects: UP2DATE architects
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Damir Otegen
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Manufacturers: B&B Italia, Cappellini
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Lead Architects: Akhat Baimenov
- Category: Retail Interiors
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. Malli, a womenswear brand from Almaty, decided it needed a closed showroom in addition to its existing stores – a place where clients would visit only on selected days and strictly by appointment. The space they chose sits next to the brand's production workshop and was far from perfect: industrial, full of exposed services, and not particularly convenient in terms of layout. Precisely this unpromising shell became the starting point for the project. The brief was to transform it into a calm, architectural interior that feels completely unexpected – a place that looks nothing like what a visitor imagines when they arrive at Malli for the first time.