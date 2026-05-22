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O4 House / studiokian

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O4 House / studiokian - Image 2 of 24O4 House / studiokian - Image 3 of 24O4 House / studiokian - Image 4 of 24O4 House / studiokian - Interior PhotographyO4 House / studiokian - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kecamatan Serpong Utara, Indonesia
  • Architects: studiokian
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andreas Widi
  • Lead Architects: Kalvin Widjaja & Dian Indah
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah
  • Design Team: Adinda Kiara
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Indra Structural Works
  • General Contractor: Inkland
  • Interior Design: studiokian
  • City: Kecamatan Serpong Utara
  • Country: Indonesia
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O4 House / studiokian - Image 2 of 24
© Andreas Widi

Text description provided by the architects. In dense suburban environments, the need for privacy often comes into conflict with the desire for openness and natural light. Located in Alam Sutera, Tangerang, this house explores how spatial sequencing can create a sense of retreat without completely isolating itself from its surroundings. The house is conceived through moments of compression and release, where movement, proportion, and light shape the experience of inhabiting the house. From the street, the house presents itself through layered horizontal volumes and deep recesses that soften the transition between exterior and interior. Vegetation is integrated along the facade and upper edges of the building, allowing the architecture to feel more subdued within the residential streetscape. Rather than emphasizing a singular formal gesture, the façade creates depth through shadow, overhangs, and carefully framed openings.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "O4 House / studiokian" 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041713/o4-house> ISSN 0719-8884

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