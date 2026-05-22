O4 House / studiokian

+ 19

Houses • Kecamatan Serpong Utara, Indonesia Architects: studiokian

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Andreas Widi

Lead Architects: Kalvin Widjaja & Dian Indah

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah

Design Team: Adinda Kiara

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Indra Structural Works

General Contractor: Inkland

Interior Design: studiokian

City: Kecamatan Serpong Utara

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In dense suburban environments, the need for privacy often comes into conflict with the desire for openness and natural light. Located in Alam Sutera, Tangerang, this house explores how spatial sequencing can create a sense of retreat without completely isolating itself from its surroundings. The house is conceived through moments of compression and release, where movement, proportion, and light shape the experience of inhabiting the house. From the street, the house presents itself through layered horizontal volumes and deep recesses that soften the transition between exterior and interior. Vegetation is integrated along the facade and upper edges of the building, allowing the architecture to feel more subdued within the residential streetscape. Rather than emphasizing a singular formal gesture, the façade creates depth through shadow, overhangs, and carefully framed openings.