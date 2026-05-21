Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office

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Category: Residential Architecture

Project Designer: Michael Cho

Graduate Architect: Manuel Hankoo

Builder: Ivison Constructions

Structural Engineer: ABVD

Services Engineer: ERBAS

Project Manager: Richard Pajor, Cardo Projects

Interior Designer: Handelsman + Khaw

Planner: GSA Planning

Landscape: Myles Baldwin Design

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

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This villa responds directly to its site by balancing domestic privacy with its public surroundings. The project represents a complex and intricate planning strategy that involved multiple applications, modifications, and negotiations with the council. A key consideration was convincing the council that the building was appropriate for the local context. This involved detailed discussions regarding the rhythm and number of arches to ensure the best outcome for the streetscape.