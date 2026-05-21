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Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office

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Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office - Exterior Photography, CourtyardBondi Beach Villa / Common Office - Image 3 of 22Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office - Image 4 of 22Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, BedBondi Beach Villa / Common Office - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro

Residential Architecture
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: Common Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  516
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Ross, Anson Smart
  • Lead Architects: Rob Meyerson, William J McKee
  • Project Designer: Michael Cho
  • Graduate Architect: Manuel Hankoo
  • Builder: Ivison Constructions
  • Structural Engineer: ABVD
  • Services Engineer: ERBAS
  • Project Manager: Richard Pajor, Cardo Projects
  • Interior Designer: Handelsman + Khaw
  • Planner: GSA Planning
  • Landscape: Myles Baldwin Design
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
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Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office - Image 7 of 22
© Anson Smart

This villa responds directly to its site by balancing domestic privacy with its public surroundings. The project represents a complex and intricate planning strategy that involved multiple applications, modifications, and negotiations with the council. A key consideration was convincing the council that the building was appropriate for the local context. This involved detailed discussions regarding the rhythm and number of arches to ensure the best outcome for the streetscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureAustralia
Cite: "Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office" 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041692/bondi-beach-villa-common-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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