Bondi Beach Villa / Common Office

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Sydney, Australia
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Architects: Common Office
- Area: 516 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tom Ross, Anson Smart
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Lead Architects: Rob Meyerson, William J McKee
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Project Designer: Michael Cho
- Graduate Architect: Manuel Hankoo
- Builder: Ivison Constructions
- Structural Engineer: ABVD
- Services Engineer: ERBAS
- Project Manager: Richard Pajor, Cardo Projects
- Interior Designer: Handelsman + Khaw
- Planner: GSA Planning
- Landscape: Myles Baldwin Design
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
This villa responds directly to its site by balancing domestic privacy with its public surroundings. The project represents a complex and intricate planning strategy that involved multiple applications, modifications, and negotiations with the council. A key consideration was convincing the council that the building was appropriate for the local context. This involved detailed discussions regarding the rhythm and number of arches to ensure the best outcome for the streetscape.