UVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos

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Architects: GAM Arquitetos
- Area: 487 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
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Text description provided by the architects. Our inspiration was the strength of the natural landscape and the architecture of Vanja Hertcert, which already showcased the grandeur of concrete and wood as fundamental marks. The interior was conceived as a connecting link: a space where Brazilian authorial furniture, natural materials, and neutral tones create a welcoming atmosphere without interfering with the original architectural experience.