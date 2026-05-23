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UVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos

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UVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairUVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairUVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairUVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living RoomUVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Winery
Mucugê, Brazil
  • Category: Winery
  • Interior Design: Anna Fernandes, Guido Ramos, Marcelo Bezerril
  • Architecture: Vanja Hertcert
  • Automation: Automi
  • Lighting Design: Omni Light
  • Acoustics: Audium
  • Furniture Design: Home Design
  • City: Mucugê
  • Country: Brazil
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UVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Our inspiration was the strength of the natural landscape and the architecture of Vanja Hertcert, which already showcased the grandeur of concrete and wood as fundamental marks. The interior was conceived as a connecting link: a space where Brazilian authorial furniture, natural materials, and neutral tones create a welcoming atmosphere without interfering with the original architectural experience.

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GAM Arquitetos
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Cite: "UVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos" [Vinícola UVVA / GAM Arquitetos] 23 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041691/uvva-winery-gam-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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