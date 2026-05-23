UVVA Winery / GAM Arquitetos

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Category: Winery

Interior Design: Anna Fernandes, Guido Ramos, Marcelo Bezerril

Architecture: Vanja Hertcert

Automation: Automi

Lighting Design: Omni Light

Acoustics: Audium

Furniture Design: Home Design

City: Mucugê

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Our inspiration was the strength of the natural landscape and the architecture of Vanja Hertcert, which already showcased the grandeur of concrete and wood as fundamental marks. The interior was conceived as a connecting link: a space where Brazilian authorial furniture, natural materials, and neutral tones create a welcoming atmosphere without interfering with the original architectural experience.