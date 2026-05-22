Boutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Brasília, Brazil
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Architects: Studio Gontijo Arquitetura
- Area: 537 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Edgard Cesar
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Manufacturers: Quintino
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Lead Architects: Gabriela Gontijo, Mariana Hummel, Jade Ávila
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Natália Mattos, Antônio Carlos, Eduardo Grigol, Cecília Pizutti
- Coordination: Humberto Figueiredo
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ALCAA Engenharia
- City: Brasília
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a plot of land in Brasília, the Boutique House arises from the challenge of accommodating two generations under a single architectural gesture. The project is organized as a unique and continuous volume, which unfolds into two branches capable of offering autonomy and privacy to each family unit. Between them emerges a central elevated volume, marked by a thin and extensively horizontal slab, which houses the kitchen, living, and dining areas. It is here that life unfolds, in the space where the daily rituals of coexistence are concentrated.