Boutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Natália Mattos, Antônio Carlos, Eduardo Grigol, Cecília Pizutti

Coordination: Humberto Figueiredo

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ALCAA Engenharia

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a plot of land in Brasília, the Boutique House arises from the challenge of accommodating two generations under a single architectural gesture. The project is organized as a unique and continuous volume, which unfolds into two branches capable of offering autonomy and privacy to each family unit. Between them emerges a central elevated volume, marked by a thin and extensively horizontal slab, which houses the kitchen, living, and dining areas. It is here that life unfolds, in the space where the daily rituals of coexistence are concentrated.