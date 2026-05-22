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Boutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Boutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenBoutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyBoutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardBoutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Chair, Courtyard, PatioBoutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Gontijo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  537
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edgard Cesar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Quintino
  • Lead Architects: Gabriela Gontijo, Mariana Hummel, Jade Ávila
  • Project Team: Natália Mattos, Antônio Carlos, Eduardo Grigol, Cecília Pizutti
  • Coordination: Humberto Figueiredo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ALCAA Engenharia
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
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Boutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura - Image 6 of 32
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a plot of land in Brasília, the Boutique House arises from the challenge of accommodating two generations under a single architectural gesture. The project is organized as a unique and continuous volume, which unfolds into two branches capable of offering autonomy and privacy to each family unit. Between them emerges a central elevated volume, marked by a thin and extensively horizontal slab, which houses the kitchen, living, and dining areas. It is here that life unfolds, in the space where the daily rituals of coexistence are concentrated.

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Cite: "Boutique House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura" [Casa Boutique / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura] 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041690/boutique-house-studio-gontijo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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