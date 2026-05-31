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AAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

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AAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyAAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Chair, LightingAAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Image 4 of 25AAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyAAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Granja Viana, Brazil
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AAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the residence is based on a precise reading of the lot and the landscape to define a horizontal architecture that is discreet and deeply integrated into its surroundings. The project is organized into two levels — ground and lower — structuring the program clearly and efficiently while enhancing the relationship between internal and external spaces.

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Ximenes Leite Arquitetura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "AAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura" [Residência AAM / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura] 31 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041688/aam-residence-ximenes-leite-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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