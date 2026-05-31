AAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Lucas Salina, Augusto Modesto, Carol Canuto

City: Granja Viana

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the residence is based on a precise reading of the lot and the landscape to define a horizontal architecture that is discreet and deeply integrated into its surroundings. The project is organized into two levels — ground and lower — structuring the program clearly and efficiently while enhancing the relationship between internal and external spaces.