AAM Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

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Granja Viana, Brazil
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Architects: Ximenes Leite Arquitetura
- Area: 724 m²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:André Mortatti
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Lead Architects: Bruna Ximenes, André Leite
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Lucas Salina, Augusto Modesto, Carol Canuto
- City: Granja Viana
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the residence is based on a precise reading of the lot and the landscape to define a horizontal architecture that is discreet and deeply integrated into its surroundings. The project is organized into two levels — ground and lower — structuring the program clearly and efficiently while enhancing the relationship between internal and external spaces.