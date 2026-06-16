  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos

House in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos

Save

House in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, CourtyardHouse in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, ChairHouse in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Quinta do Conde, Portugal
  • Architects: GSS arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  357
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bernardo Condeixa
  • Lead Architect: Gonçalo Salazar de Sousa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Bernardo Condeixa

Text description provided by the architects. In the silent landscape of Quinta do Peru, in Sesimbra, where the territory opens towards the Serra da Arrábida, a house is born conceived from the outside — as a habitable extension of the landscape itself. Its placement on a large, nearly flat lot, surrounded by dense vegetation, balances presence and containment. Low and elongated, the volume leans against the northern edge, freeing the land to the south for a continuous garden, where the sunroom and pool are located. It is to this constructed emptiness that the house opens — a space where architecture dissolves and nature assumes the role of a permanent backdrop.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GSS arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos" [Casa na Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos] 16 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041687/house-in-quinta-do-peru-gss-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags