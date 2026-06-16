House in Quinta do Perú / GSS arquitectos

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Text description provided by the architects. In the silent landscape of Quinta do Peru, in Sesimbra, where the territory opens towards the Serra da Arrábida, a house is born conceived from the outside — as a habitable extension of the landscape itself. Its placement on a large, nearly flat lot, surrounded by dense vegetation, balances presence and containment. Low and elongated, the volume leans against the northern edge, freeing the land to the south for a continuous garden, where the sunroom and pool are located. It is to this constructed emptiness that the house opens — a space where architecture dissolves and nature assumes the role of a permanent backdrop.