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unravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write

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unravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write - Image 2 of 38unravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write - Interior Photography, Glass, Shelvingunravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, Beam, Chair, Steelunravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Steelunravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Wellness Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: Atelier Write
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Chiyoda ute, Karimoku New Standard, Kvadrat, Monotaro, Tetsuya Japan
  • Lead Architects: Takuya Sakamoto
  • project management: PLANT
  • Construction: TANK
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unravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of a timber warehouse in Kiyosumi-Shirakawa, Tokyo, into a hair salon. The client, Hiroyuki Nagae, approached us with the idea of creating a place that could offer a unique experience beyond the conventional format of a hair salon. In addition to everyday salon work, the space was intended to accommodate seminars for fellow hairdressers, photoshoots, and pop-up events by local shops.

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Atelier Write
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GlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan

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GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "unravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write" 20 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041648/unravel-hair-salon-atelier-write> ISSN 0719-8884

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