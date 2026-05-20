unravel Hair Salon / Atelier Write

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Tokyo, Japan
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Architects: Atelier Write
- Area: 375 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
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Manufacturers: Chiyoda ute, Karimoku New Standard, Kvadrat, Monotaro, Tetsuya Japan
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Lead Architects: Takuya Sakamoto
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- Category: Renovation, Wellness Interiors
- Signage: Hiyori Yamaguchi
- Acoustic Design: WHITELIGHT
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of a timber warehouse in Kiyosumi-Shirakawa, Tokyo, into a hair salon. The client, Hiroyuki Nagae, approached us with the idea of creating a place that could offer a unique experience beyond the conventional format of a hair salon. In addition to everyday salon work, the space was intended to accommodate seminars for fellow hairdressers, photoshoots, and pop-up events by local shops.