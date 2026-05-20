Pakenham Station / Genton

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Train Station • Pakenham, Australia Architects: Genton

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5430 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Peter Clarke

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: GRC Environments , KLAY Tile and Facades , Shaeshift

Lead Architects: Steven Toia, Marc Debney, Jamie McCutcheon

Category: Train Station

Design Team: Marc Debney, Steven Toia, Jamie McCutcheon, Sam Blake, Chern Wong, Ayrine Kwan, Sehar Abidi, Chris Phillips, Vicente Osorio, Davis Watts, Joel Wilson

Landscape Architecture: Tract

General Contractor: John Holland

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KBR

City: Pakenham

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Pakenham Station redefines the role of transport infrastructure as both a civic landmark and a catalyst for urban renewal. Delivered as part of Victoria's Level Crossing Removal Project, the station replaces three dangerous level crossings and establishes a new elevated rail precinct that reconnects the heart of Pakenham. Positioned as the transition point between metropolitan Melbourne and Gippsland, the project was conceived not only as a transport interchange, but as a gateway to the region and a major public asset for the growing community.