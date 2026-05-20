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Pakenham Station / Genton

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Pakenham Station / Genton - Exterior Photography, ColumnPakenham Station / Genton - Image 3 of 21Pakenham Station / Genton - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, SteelPakenham Station / Genton - Exterior PhotographyPakenham Station / Genton - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Train Station
Pakenham, Australia
  • Architects: Genton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Peter Clarke
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRC Environments, KLAY Tile and Facades, Shaeshift
  • Lead Architects: Steven Toia, Marc Debney, Jamie McCutcheon
  • Category: Train Station
  • Design Team: Marc Debney, Steven Toia, Jamie McCutcheon, Sam Blake, Chern Wong, Ayrine Kwan, Sehar Abidi, Chris Phillips, Vicente Osorio, Davis Watts, Joel Wilson
  • Landscape Architecture: Tract
  • General Contractor: John Holland
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KBR
  • City: Pakenham
  • Country: Australia
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Pakenham Station / Genton - Exterior Photography, Column
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. Pakenham Station redefines the role of transport infrastructure as both a civic landmark and a catalyst for urban renewal. Delivered as part of Victoria's Level Crossing Removal Project, the station replaces three dangerous level crossings and establishes a new elevated rail precinct that reconnects the heart of Pakenham. Positioned as the transition point between metropolitan Melbourne and Gippsland, the project was conceived not only as a transport interchange, but as a gateway to the region and a major public asset for the growing community.

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Cite: "Pakenham Station / Genton" 20 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041643/pakenham-station-genton> ISSN 0719-8884

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