Pakenham Station / Genton

•
Pakenham, Australia
-
Architects: Genton
- Area: 5430 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Peter Clarke
-
Manufacturers: GRC Environments, KLAY Tile and Facades, Shaeshift
-
Lead Architects: Steven Toia, Marc Debney, Jamie McCutcheon
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Train Station
- Design Team: Marc Debney, Steven Toia, Jamie McCutcheon, Sam Blake, Chern Wong, Ayrine Kwan, Sehar Abidi, Chris Phillips, Vicente Osorio, Davis Watts, Joel Wilson
- Landscape Architecture: Tract
- General Contractor: John Holland
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KBR
- City: Pakenham
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Pakenham Station redefines the role of transport infrastructure as both a civic landmark and a catalyst for urban renewal. Delivered as part of Victoria's Level Crossing Removal Project, the station replaces three dangerous level crossings and establishes a new elevated rail precinct that reconnects the heart of Pakenham. Positioned as the transition point between metropolitan Melbourne and Gippsland, the project was conceived not only as a transport interchange, but as a gateway to the region and a major public asset for the growing community.