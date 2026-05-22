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Voiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects

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Voiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVoiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects - Interior PhotographyVoiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects - Interior PhotographyVoiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamVoiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Baoshan, China
  • Architects: No10-Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ce Wang
  • Lead Architects: Shihao Zhou
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Voiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ce Wang

Text description provided by the architects. As an emerging hub for coffee tourism, Baoshan in Yunnan boasts a mature local coffee ecosystem. Voiceless Coffee is a professional local coffee institution that covers the full industrial chain, including coffee cultivation, primary processing, post-harvest treatment, product research and development, as well as professional coffee education and training. Its new outlet, the Sensory Lab, is designed to integrate multi-dimensional flavour sensory experiences with architectural spatial design.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Voiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects" 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041642/voiceless-coffee-star-sensory-lab-no10-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ce Wang

希音咖啡·感官研究社，保山 / 拾号建筑

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