Voiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects

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Baoshan, China
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Architects: No10-Architects
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ce Wang
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Lead Architects: Shihao Zhou
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- Category: Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Zhou Shihao, Wu Yutong, Li Jinhang
- Resident Architect: Wu Yutong
- Construction Team: Dong Kunhui Construction Studio
- City: Baoshan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. As an emerging hub for coffee tourism, Baoshan in Yunnan boasts a mature local coffee ecosystem. Voiceless Coffee is a professional local coffee institution that covers the full industrial chain, including coffee cultivation, primary processing, post-harvest treatment, product research and development, as well as professional coffee education and training. Its new outlet, the Sensory Lab, is designed to integrate multi-dimensional flavour sensory experiences with architectural spatial design.