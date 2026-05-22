Voiceless Coffee · Sensory Lab / No10-Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. As an emerging hub for coffee tourism, Baoshan in Yunnan boasts a mature local coffee ecosystem. Voiceless Coffee is a professional local coffee institution that covers the full industrial chain, including coffee cultivation, primary processing, post-harvest treatment, product research and development, as well as professional coffee education and training. Its new outlet, the Sensory Lab, is designed to integrate multi-dimensional flavour sensory experiences with architectural spatial design.