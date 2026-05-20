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Kailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Kailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardKailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Image 3 of 26Kailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodKailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyKailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Kailua, United States
  • Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  476
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joe Fletcher
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sherwin-Williams, Artemide Dioscuri, Bartok Design, Benjamin Moore, Brizo, Caesarstone, Concrete Collaborative, DiodeLED, Douglas Fir, Flos, INAX, Nameeks, Quantum Windows & Doors, SamaN
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Design Team: Casper Mork-Ulnes, Lexie Mork-Ulnes, Robert Scott, Will Dolin, Greg Ladigin
  • Landscape Architect: Terremoto
  • Local Design Team: Fujita Netski Architecture
  • Structural Engineer: Delta Engineering, Bahman Kheradpey
  • Local Landscape Consultant: Pua Lani Landscape Design
  • General Contractor: Concept 2 Completion
  • City: Kailua
  • Country: United States
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Kailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Located down a short path from the Kailua beach on the Windward shore of Oahu, this house has peekaboo views of the Pacific Ocean and the Mokulua Islands off Lanikai. Despite its proximity to the beach, the surrounding neighborhood is fairly dense, which created a desire to focus the house inward to the lush jungle landscape and celebrate the island energy of Hawaii.

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Cite: "Kailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects " 20 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041634/kailua-house-mork-ulnes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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