Kailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Houses • Kailua, United States Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 476 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Joe Fletcher

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sherwin-Williams Artemide Dioscuri , Bartok Design , Benjamin Moore , Brizo , Caesarstone , Concrete Collaborative , DiodeLED , Douglas Fir , Flos , INAX , Nameeks , Quantum Windows & Doors , SamaN Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Project Design Team: Casper Mork-Ulnes, Lexie Mork-Ulnes, Robert Scott, Will Dolin, Greg Ladigin

Landscape Architect: Terremoto

Local Design Team: Fujita Netski Architecture

Structural Engineer: Delta Engineering, Bahman Kheradpey

Local Landscape Consultant: Pua Lani Landscape Design

General Contractor: Concept 2 Completion

City: Kailua

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Located down a short path from the Kailua beach on the Windward shore of Oahu, this house has peekaboo views of the Pacific Ocean and the Mokulua Islands off Lanikai. Despite its proximity to the beach, the surrounding neighborhood is fairly dense, which created a desire to focus the house inward to the lush jungle landscape and celebrate the island energy of Hawaii.