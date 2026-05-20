Kailua House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Kailua, United States
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Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects
- Area: 476 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher
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Manufacturers: Sherwin-Williams, Artemide Dioscuri, Bartok Design, Benjamin Moore, Brizo, Caesarstone, Concrete Collaborative, DiodeLED, Douglas Fir, Flos, INAX, Nameeks, Quantum Windows & Doors, SamaN
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- Category: Houses
- Project Design Team: Casper Mork-Ulnes, Lexie Mork-Ulnes, Robert Scott, Will Dolin, Greg Ladigin
- Landscape Architect: Terremoto
- Local Design Team: Fujita Netski Architecture
- Structural Engineer: Delta Engineering, Bahman Kheradpey
- Local Landscape Consultant: Pua Lani Landscape Design
- General Contractor: Concept 2 Completion
- City: Kailua
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located down a short path from the Kailua beach on the Windward shore of Oahu, this house has peekaboo views of the Pacific Ocean and the Mokulua Islands off Lanikai. Despite its proximity to the beach, the surrounding neighborhood is fairly dense, which created a desire to focus the house inward to the lush jungle landscape and celebrate the island energy of Hawaii.