Svatman Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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Houses • Shoolagiri, India Architects: HabitArt Architecture Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2750 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Reshma Kamat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Baliapatnam Earth Hollow Block , Fenesta - Windows , Jaquar India , Vidhyasagar Stonex

Category: Houses

Design Team: Rochana Ramakrishna, Thejas KS

Technical Team: Bharatesh Raju, Ramana Reddy

Principal Architect: Aditya Venkat

City: Shoolagiri

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Svatman (स्वात्मन्)—literally, to be immersed within oneself—is conceived as a retreat that turns inward even as it remains deeply rooted in its landscape. Set within the undulating terrain of Shoolagiri, where rocky ground and dry vegetation define the horizon, the house resists the urge to announce itself. Instead, it settles quietly into a fertile mango belt, allowing the rhythms of cultivation and seasonality to shape its presence.