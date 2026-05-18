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Svatman Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Shoolagiri, India
  • Architects: HabitArt Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2750 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Reshma Kamat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baliapatnam Earth Hollow Block, Fenesta - Windows, Jaquar India, Vidhyasagar Stonex
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Svatman Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Reshma Kamat

Text description provided by the architects. Svatman (स्वात्मन्)—literally, to be immersed within oneself—is conceived as a retreat that turns inward even as it remains deeply rooted in its landscape. Set within the undulating terrain of Shoolagiri, where rocky ground and dry vegetation define the horizon, the house resists the urge to announce itself. Instead, it settles quietly into a fertile mango belt, allowing the rhythms of cultivation and seasonality to shape its presence.

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HabitArt Architecture Studio
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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Svatman Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio" 18 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041628/svatman-farmhouse-habitart-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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