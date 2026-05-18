Svatman Farmhouse / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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Architects: HabitArt Architecture Studio
- Area: 2750 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Reshma Kamat
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Manufacturers: Baliapatnam Earth Hollow Block, Fenesta - Windows, Jaquar India, Vidhyasagar Stonex
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Text description provided by the architects. Svatman (स्वात्मन्)—literally, to be immersed within oneself—is conceived as a retreat that turns inward even as it remains deeply rooted in its landscape. Set within the undulating terrain of Shoolagiri, where rocky ground and dry vegetation define the horizon, the house resists the urge to announce itself. Instead, it settles quietly into a fertile mango belt, allowing the rhythms of cultivation and seasonality to shape its presence.