Hide House / MRTN Architects

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Category: Houses

City: Venus Bay

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Venus Bay is located in South Gippsland, a narrow peninsula of land with Bass Strait to the southwest and Anderson's Inlet to the northeast. Hide House in Venus Bay is located on the crest of a sand dune amongst coastal Tea Tree. The house enjoys views to the waterways of the inlet to the north and the grassy tidal plains to the east, while turning its back to the strong, predominant south-westerly winds that are a common feature of the area.