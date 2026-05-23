fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tokyo, fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA is a comprehensive renovation of a 35-year-old corporate dormitory transformed into a contemporary rental residence. In a dense metropolis where individuals are constantly embedded in intense social networks, this project proposes a novel urban housing prototype that balances personal autonomy with shared living. While responding to site-specific conditions, it addresses a universal architectural challenge: how to design communal spaces that do not mandate social interaction, but instead offer a sophisticated coexistence between the "individual" and the "collective."