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fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE

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fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chairfuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE - Interior Photography, Chairfuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chairfuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE - Image 5 of 23fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cabins & Lodges, Residential Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenya Chiba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ADVAN GROUP Co.,Ltd., BOARD CO.,LTD., Oshima Pros Co.,Ltd., Sangetsu Corporation
  • Lead Architects: Tomohiko Amemiya, Kai Iwasaki
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fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair
© Kenya Chiba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tokyo, fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA is a comprehensive renovation of a 35-year-old corporate dormitory transformed into a contemporary rental residence. In a dense metropolis where individuals are constantly embedded in intense social networks, this project proposes a novel urban housing prototype that balances personal autonomy with shared living. While responding to site-specific conditions, it addresses a universal architectural challenge: how to design communal spaces that do not mandate social interaction, but instead offer a sophisticated coexistence between the "individual" and the "collective."

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsJapan
Cite: "fuu Oimachi by LATIERRA / R/URBAN DESIGN OFFICE" 23 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041620/fuu-oimachi-by-latierra-r-urban-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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