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Apelron Contemporary / Aether Architects + Archigress

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Apelron Contemporary / Aether Architects + Archigress - Image 2 of 35Apelron Contemporary / Aether Architects + Archigress - Interior Photography, GlassApelron Contemporary / Aether Architects + Archigress - Image 4 of 35Apelron Contemporary / Aether Architects + Archigress - Image 5 of 35Apelron Contemporary / Aether Architects + Archigress - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
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Shenzhen, China
  • Category: Gallery
  • Design Team: Huang Zelin, Li Xiaodong, Li Ying, Liu Dingwen, Peng Jian, Zhao Zheng
  • Engineering: Shenzhen Morgor Design Consulting Co., LTD: Zhang Fan，Cao yuanfeng, Yangrui
  • Construction Manager: Tian Xianhai
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shenzhen Morgor Design Consulting Co., LTD: Zhang Fan
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within the Qingshuihe Railway Relics in Shenzhen. The original building was a railway warehouse are sandwiched between the road and the railway; however, we believe that this crowded urban relationship is a unique landscape and place phenomenon. How can we transform heaviness into lightness, proximity into distance, darkness into brightness, and discover the unexpected in the everyday landscape? What is scenery? We hope to ponder these questions in our projects.

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Cite: "Apelron Contemporary / Aether Architects + Archigress" 19 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041614/apelron-contemporary-aether-architects-plus-archigress> ISSN 0719-8884

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