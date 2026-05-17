Gelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio

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Glenelg, Australia
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Architects: Sans-Arc Studio
- Area: 138 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jonathan VDK
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Builder: 5 Star Property Services
- Design Consultant: Peculiar Familiar
- City: Glenelg
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Messina Glenelg approaches the gelato shop as a social interior - one shaped by nostalgia, collective memory and the rituals of summer. Rather than resolving the brief as a conventional hospitality fit-out, the project uses boldness as an architectural strategy, translating the simple pleasure of gelato into a spatial experience that is public, generous and deliberately engaging.