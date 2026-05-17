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Gelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio

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Gelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio - Image 2 of 19Gelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairGelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio - Interior PhotographyGelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio - Image 5 of 19Gelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Glenelg, Australia
  • Architects: Sans-Arc Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  138
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jonathan VDK
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Gelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio - Image 2 of 19
© Jonathan VDK

Text description provided by the architects. Messina Glenelg approaches the gelato shop as a social interior - one shaped by nostalgia, collective memory and the rituals of summer. Rather than resolving the brief as a conventional hospitality fit-out, the project uses boldness as an architectural strategy, translating the simple pleasure of gelato into a spatial experience that is public, generous and deliberately engaging.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Gelato Messina Glenelg / Sans-Arc Studio" 17 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041597/gelato-messina-glenelg-sans-arc-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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