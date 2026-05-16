Casa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+

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Alfredo Wagner, Brazil
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Architects: Marchetti Bonetti+
- Area: 732 m²
- Year: 2022
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Lead Architects: Giovani Bonetti, Luiz Fernando Zanoni e Taís Marchetti
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordenação: Luiz Fernando Zanoni, Giovani Bonetti, Taís Marchetti
- Equipe De Projeto: Henrique Schürhaus, Daniel Barreiros, André Levi, Marcus Vinícius Pacheco
- General Construction Company: ELO Arquitetos
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Optima Estrutural
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Lha Engenharia Ltda
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ipermeabilização.com
- Landscape Architecture: Ana Trevisan Espaços Vivos
- City: Alfredo Wagner
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Entre Peraus is the result of a design process in which the site, technical considerations, and logistics play a central role in architectural decisions. Located on a steeply sloping site in the interior of Santa Catarina, the project required the design to go beyond mere drawing and incorporate, from the very beginning, precise strategies for access, material transport, and construction execution as an integral part of the architectural solution.