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Casa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+

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Casa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Concrete, BeamCasa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Concrete, BeamCasa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamCasa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCasa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+ - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Alfredo Wagner, Brazil
  • Architects: Marchetti Bonetti+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  732
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: Giovani Bonetti, Luiz Fernando Zanoni e Taís Marchetti
  • Coordenação: Luiz Fernando Zanoni, Giovani Bonetti, Taís Marchetti
  • Equipe De Projeto: Henrique Schürhaus, Daniel Barreiros, André Levi, Marcus Vinícius Pacheco
  • General Construction Company: ELO Arquitetos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Optima Estrutural
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Lha Engenharia Ltda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ipermeabilização.com
  • Landscape Architecture: Ana Trevisan Espaços Vivos
  • City: Alfredo Wagner
  • Country: Brazil
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Casa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Entre Peraus is the result of a design process in which the site, technical considerations, and logistics play a central role in architectural decisions. Located on a steeply sloping site in the interior of Santa Catarina, the project required the design to go beyond mere drawing and incorporate, from the very beginning, precise strategies for access, material transport, and construction execution as an integral part of the architectural solution.

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Marchetti Bonetti+
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Cite: "Casa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+" [Casa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+] 16 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041594/casa-entre-peraus-marchetti-bonetti-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

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