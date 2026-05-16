Casa Entre Peraus / Marchetti Bonetti+

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Alfredo Wagner, Brazil Architects: Marchetti Bonetti+

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 732 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Lead Architects: Giovani Bonetti, Luiz Fernando Zanoni e Taís Marchetti

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordenação: Luiz Fernando Zanoni, Giovani Bonetti, Taís Marchetti

Equipe De Projeto: Henrique Schürhaus, Daniel Barreiros, André Levi, Marcus Vinícius Pacheco

General Construction Company: ELO Arquitetos

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Optima Estrutural

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Lha Engenharia Ltda

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ipermeabilização.com

Landscape Architecture: Ana Trevisan Espaços Vivos

City: Alfredo Wagner

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Entre Peraus is the result of a design process in which the site, technical considerations, and logistics play a central role in architectural decisions. Located on a steeply sloping site in the interior of Santa Catarina, the project required the design to go beyond mere drawing and incorporate, from the very beginning, precise strategies for access, material transport, and construction execution as an integral part of the architectural solution.