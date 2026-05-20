Carpenter's Home / Primary Architects

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Category: Workshop, Community Center

Design Team: Xiang Huang, Songyan Mao，Cong Liu, Zhiyan Lin,Xiaoxia Wang，Junjie Liu，Xiaofeng Zhang，Yao Lu

Clients: Xinyang Pingqiao District Juxing Agricultural Investment and Development Co., Ltd.

City: Xinyang

Country: China

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Origins - Hao Tang Village revives traditional craftsmanship through the "Eight Artisans" initiative. By renovating old residences and creating new spaces, it incubates a series of distinctive workshops, bringing rural handicrafts back into daily life. As the core project, the Carpenter's House serves not only as a venue for craft exhibitions, cultural tourism sales, and study tours but also explores sustainable income growth for the village.