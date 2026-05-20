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Carpenter's Home / Primary Architects

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  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Workshop, Community Center
Xinyang, China
  • Architects: Primary Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  405
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DONG Image
  • Lead Architects: Xiang Huang Songyan Mao
  • Design Team: Xiang Huang, Songyan Mao，Cong Liu, Zhiyan Lin,Xiaoxia Wang，Junjie Liu，Xiaofeng Zhang，Yao Lu
  • Clients: Xinyang Pingqiao District Juxing Agricultural Investment and Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Xinyang
  • Country: China
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Origins - Hao Tang Village revives traditional craftsmanship through the "Eight Artisans" initiative. By renovating old residences and creating new spaces, it incubates a series of distinctive workshops, bringing rural handicrafts back into daily life. As the core project, the Carpenter's House serves not only as a venue for craft exhibitions, cultural tourism sales, and study tours but also explores sustainable income growth for the village.

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Cite: "Carpenter's Home / Primary Architects" 20 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041592/carpenters-home-primary-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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